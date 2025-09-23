© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

September 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7323 | 55m 47s

European Commission Pres. Ursula von der Leyen evaluates Donald Trump's new stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Palestinian Observer to the UN Riyad Mansour is the sole Palestinian representative at the UNGA. He explains the latest on discussions of the war in Gaza. UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and in other parts of the world.

Aired: 09/23/25
Extra
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Clip: S29 E23 | 2:04
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:04
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:52
Watch 0:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:17
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:32
Watch 0:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:28
Watch 4:13
Nature
NATURE - Season 44
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S44 | 4:13
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Ratified
Follow the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment with a pivotal legal battle in Virginia.
Preview: S27 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Building Empires Preview
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Preview: S52 E16 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Preview: S39 E7 | 2:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2025
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Episode: S2025 E7322 | 55:42
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2025
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Episode: S2025 E7321 | 55:35
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E7320 | 55:42
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2025
Rustem Umerov; Annalena Baerbock; Brian Stelter; Sara Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7319 | 55:40
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2025
Max Foster; Gordon Sondland; Peter Westmacott; Tim Berners-Lee
Episode: S2025 E7318 | 55:36
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2025
Nadav Eyal; Firas Maksad; Declan Walsh; Kholood Khair; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2025 E7317 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2025
David Frum; Petra Costa; Susan Mayne
Episode: S2025 E7316 | 55:42
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2025
Wael al-Dahdouh; Liat Beinin Atzili; Brandon Kramer; Michael Crow
Episode: S2025 E7315 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2025
Martin Luther King III; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Jenny Saville; Dan Wang
Episode: S2025 E7314 | 55:44
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Jill Lepore; Matthew Cole
Episode: S2025 E7313 | 55:27