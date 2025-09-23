September 24, 2025

Extra
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Follow the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment with a pivotal legal battle in Virginia.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Mauro Vieira; Danny Danon; Adam Tooze
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Rustem Umerov; Annalena Baerbock; Brian Stelter; Sara Jacobs
Max Foster; Gordon Sondland; Peter Westmacott; Tim Berners-Lee
Nadav Eyal; Firas Maksad; Declan Walsh; Kholood Khair; Sheera Frenkel
David Frum; Petra Costa; Susan Mayne
Wael al-Dahdouh; Liat Beinin Atzili; Brandon Kramer; Michael Crow
Martin Luther King III; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Jenny Saville; Dan Wang
Nick Paton Walsh; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Jill Lepore; Matthew Cole