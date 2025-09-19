© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 22, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7321 | 55m 35s

Former Prime Minister of France Dominique de Villepin discusses the start of the UN's General Assembly and some countries' recognition of Palestinian statehood. Former political adviser Hussein Agha and former peace negotiator Robert Malley on what they have learned about pursuing a two-state solution. Jonathan Mahler investigates the impact of US federal funding cuts to cancer research.

Aired: 09/21/25
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E7320 | 55:42
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2025
Rustem Umerov; Annalena Baerbock; Brian Stelter; Sara Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7319 | 55:40
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2025
Max Foster; Gordon Sondland; Peter Westmacott; Tim Berners-Lee
Episode: S2025 E7318 | 55:36
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2025
Nadav Eyal; Firas Maksad; Declan Walsh; Kholood Khair; Sheera Frenkel
Episode: S2025 E7317 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2025
David Frum; Petra Costa; Susan Mayne
Episode: S2025 E7316 | 55:42
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2025
Wael al-Dahdouh; Liat Beinin Atzili; Brandon Kramer; Michael Crow
Episode: S2025 E7315 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2025
Martin Luther King III; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Jenny Saville; Dan Wang
Episode: S2025 E7314 | 55:44
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Jill Lepore; Matthew Cole
Episode: S2025 E7313 | 55:27
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Mustafa Barghouti; Marwan Muasher; Aaron David Miller; Mina Al-Oraibi
Episode: S2025 E7312 | 55:31
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2025
Michael Kofman; Ivan Briscoe; Jeremy Diamond; Stacey Abrams
Episode: S2025 E7311 | 55:46