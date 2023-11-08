© 2023 New England Public Media

American Masters

HOPPER: An American Love Story

Season 38 Episode 1

Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works. Known for “Nighthawks” and other evocative paintings of American life, Hopper has left a lasting impression on our culture. Meet the man behind the brush, and see how his marriage to fellow artist Josephine Nivison Hopper shaped his art and career.

Aired: 01/01/24
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Cheryl and Philip Milstein Family, Judith & Burton Resnick, Seton J. Melvin, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Vital Projects Fund, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen and public television viewers.
Watch 54:31
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Episode: S37 E10 | 54:31
Watch 55:41
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Episode: S21 E7 | 55:41
Watch 1:22:29
American Masters
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:12
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:12
Watch 1:22:45
American Masters
Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:33:44
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:33:44
Watch 1:29:31
American Masters
Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:29:31
Watch 1:45:01
American Masters
Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV
See the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art.
Episode: S37 E4 | 1:45:01
Watch 1:51:39
American Masters
In The Making
Follow two performers as they break down barriers in opera and country music.
Episode: S37 E3 | 1:51:39
Watch 1:53:11
American Masters
Dr. Tony Fauci
Join Dr. Anthony Fauci as he reflects on his life and career as a public health advocate.
Episode: S37 E2 | 1:53:11