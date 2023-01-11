© 2023 New England Public Media

Antiques Roadshow

Santa Clara, Hour 1 (2015)

Season 19 Episode 13 | 52m 59s

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is in Santa Clara, where host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Stephen Fletcher travel to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose to learn about arts and crafts made by Japanese and Japanese Americans interned in camps during World War II.

Aired: 04/19/15 | Expires: 11/12/18
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry, American Cruise Lines and Consumer Cellular. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
