Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2

Season 28 Episode 17

Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a Pablo Picasso lithograph & ceramic plate, a Louis XVI-style chandelier, ca. 1965, and a George Bellows oil painting, ca. 1913. One is now $150,000!

Aired: 09/29/24
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extra
Watch 2:03
American Experience
Trailer | The American Vice President
What happens when the president is unable to serve? Explore the dramatic period between 1963 and 197
Preview: S36 E6 | 2:03
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Preview: S26 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Haviland & Co. Limoges Oyster Plates, ca. 1890
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:06
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:06
Watch 3:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1856 Sharps Model 1855 Naval Rifle
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:02
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:02
Watch 2:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: J.L. Gérôme Bronze & Marble Figure, ca. 1890
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:27
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:27
Watch 3:36
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Louis XVI-style Chandelier, ca. 1965
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:36
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:36
Watch 3:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: WWI Lafayette Flying Corps Group, ca. 1917
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:46
Clip: S28 E17 | 3:46
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1934 Yankees Team-signed Baseball
Clip: S28 E17 | 1:03
Clip: S28 E17 | 1:03
Watch 1:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: American Bicycle Catalog Collection, ca. 1895
Clip: S28 E17 | 1:41
Clip: S28 E17 | 1:41
Watch 2:51
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1955 Cy Young Collection
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:51
Clip: S28 E17 | 2:51
