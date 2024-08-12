Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2

Extra
Appraisal: Haviland & Co. Limoges Oyster Plates, ca. 1890
Appraisal: 1856 Sharps Model 1855 Naval Rifle
Appraisal: J.L. Gérôme Bronze & Marble Figure, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Louis XVI-style Chandelier, ca. 1965
Appraisal: WWI Lafayette Flying Corps Group, ca. 1917
Appraisal: 1934 Yankees Team-signed Baseball
Appraisal: American Bicycle Catalog Collection, ca. 1895
Appraisal: 1955 Cy Young Collection
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW's Season 28 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals!
Visit Akron, OH for astonishing finds, including one $120,000 to $180,000 treasure!
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Wrap up ROADSHOW's final hour in Raleigh, NC with an appraisal worth up to 120,000!
View ravishing Raleigh finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art. One is up to $100,000!
ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures at the North Carolina Museum of Art!
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Louisiana for fascinating finds. One is appraised at $138,000!