Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1

Season 29 Episode 18

tk

Aired: 05/08/25
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:54
Watch 3:04
Great Performances
"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Clip: S52 E19 | 3:04
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Girl from North Country" Preview
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Preview: S52 E18 | 0:30
Watch 6:35
Great Performances
Behind the Curtain: "Girl from the North Country"
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Clip: S52 E18 | 6:35
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
"Hurricane" from "Girl From The North Country"
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
Clip: S52 E18 | 2:32
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
"Like A Rolling Stone" from "Girl From The North Country"
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Clip: S52 E18 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Preview: S29 E25 | 0:30
Watch 9:18
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Mr. Polaroid
Watch a preview of Mr. Polaroid.
Preview: S37 E3 | 9:18
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Tosca Preview
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Preview: S52 E17 | 0:30
Watch 52:31
Antiques Roadshow
Never Seen That Before!
Discover finds that even our experts hadn’t seen prior to these magical ROADSHOW moments!
Episode: S29 E22 | 52:31
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage San Jose, Hour 2
tk
Episode: S29 E17
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage San Jose, Hour 1
tk
Episode: S29 E16
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including one $150,000 - $200,000 find!
Episode: S29 E15 | 52:27
Watch 52:32
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 2
ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including one worth $180,000!
Episode: S29 E14 | 52:32
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 1
Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop! One is $350,000 - $570,000!
Episode: S29 E13 | 52:29
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 3
ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms discovering a $400,000 treasure!
Episode: S29 E12 | 52:26
Watch 52:22
Antiques Roadshow
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1
Discover delightful ROADSHOW treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms!
Episode: S29 E10 | 52:22
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Living History Farms, Hour 3
Luminous treasures are unveiled at Living History Farms. One is $50,000 to $70,000!
Episode: S29 E9 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Living History Farms, Hour 2
Watch remarkable finds from ROADSHOW’s stop in Iowa including a $70,000 to $90,000 item!
Episode: S29 E8 | 52:25