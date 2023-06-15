Episode 1: Prelude

Extra
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.