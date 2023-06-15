© 2023 New England Public Media

Endeavour

Morse & The Last Endeavour: A MASTERPIECE Mystery! Special

Season 9 Episode 4

Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective celebrated the world over. From Inspector Morse to the spin-off Lewis to a decade of Endeavour, the Oxford universe of crime has continued to fascinate viewers.

Aired: 06/10/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Endeavour
Episode 2: Uniform
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Episode: S9 E2
Watch 1:30:13
Endeavour
Episode 1: Prelude
A murder in a college garden leads Endeavour to investigate a celebrated Oxford orchestra.
Episode: S9 E1 | 1:30:13
Watch 1:30:11
Endeavour
Episode 3: Terminus
The team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:30:11
Watch 1:30:21
Endeavour
Episode 2: Scherzo
The investigation into the murder of a cab driver leads the team down a surprising path.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:30:21
Watch 1:29:49
Endeavour
Episode 1: Striker
Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:29:49
Watch 1:30:03
Endeavour
Episode 3: Zenana
Morse is called to investigate what at first appears to be a freak accident at a college.
Episode: S7 E3 | 1:30:03
Watch 1:29:38
Endeavour
Episode 2: Raga
A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy, and leads to the door of a familiar face.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:29:38
Watch 1:30:24
Endeavour
Episode 1: Oracle
Morse is in Venice for the New Year, while a murder in Oxford puts Thursday on a quest.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:30:24
Watch 1:22:42
Endeavour
Degüello
A clue may help solve a crime that has haunted Endeavour and the team.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:22:42
Watch 1:23:02
Endeavour
Confection
A triple murder exposes the secrets of a village in the grip of deadly rumors.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:23:02