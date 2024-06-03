Great Performances at the Met: La Forza del Destino

Extra
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Jeff Foxworthy discusses regionalism in comedy and why "redneck" is a state of mind.
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
June 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
How a new male contraceptive gel showing promise in clinical studies works
Amy Walter and Sophia Cai on how Biden and Trump are working to win Black voters
'They Came for the Schools' details how GOP targeted race and identity in classrooms
News Wrap: Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved war cabinet
Sullivan: Hamas cease-fire response has both 'understandable' and 'out of step' proposals
Surgeon general calls for social media warning labels amid teen mental health crisis
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Great Performances Season 51
-
Great Performances Season 50
-
Great Performances Season 49
-
Great Performances Season 48
-
Great Performances Season 47
-
Great Performances Season 46
-
Great Performances Season 45
-
Great Performances Season 44
-
Great Performances Season 43
-
Great Performances Season 42
-
Great Performances Season 41
-
Great Performances Season 40
-
Great Performances Season 39
-
Great Performances Season 38
-
Great Performances Season 37
-
Great Performances Season 36
-
Great Performances Season 35
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Explore how virtuosos become maestros, featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang and more.
Explore the work of two legendary virtuosos, Niccolò Paganini and Robert Johnson.
Visit Julliard Pre-College with Scott Yoo to play with some of tomorrow’s virtuosos.