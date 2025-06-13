Great Performances at the Met: Fidelio

Extra
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Trailer of Made in Ethiopia
Behind the Lens interview with directors Xinyan Yu and Max Duncan of Made In Ethiopia.
Lise Davidsen sings an excerpt from Leonore’s Act I aria in the final dress rehearsal.
Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore in her second role this season of "Great Performances at the Met."
Angel Blue makes her highly anticipated Met role debut as Aida.
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Enjoy Tony winner David Henry Hwang’s Broadway comedy starring Daniel Dae Kim.
Experience this Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical from London's Donmar Warehouse.
Discover Agustin Barrios’ rise from rural Paraguay to becoming a pioneering guitar composer.
Discover Rachmaninoff's reinvention as an American artist after losing everything in Russia.
Explore Boccherini’s love for Madrid through a musical night tour of the city with Scott Yoo.
Benjamin Bernheim performs the title role of the tormented poet.