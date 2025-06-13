© 2025 New England Public Media

Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: Fidelio

Season 52 Episode 21

In her second role of this season of Great Performances at the Met, Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore, who risks everything to save her husband from the clutches of tyranny. David Butt Philip is the political prisoner Florestan, sharing the stage with Tomasz Konieczny as the villainous Don Pizarro, René Pape as the jailer Rocco, and Ying Fang as Marzelline.

Aired: 07/12/25
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Watch 2:36:40
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Aida
Angel Blue makes her highly anticipated Met role debut as Aida.
Episode: S52 E20 | 2:36:40
Watch 2:24:55
Great Performances
Kiss Me, Kate
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Episode: S52 E19 | 2:24:55
Watch 2:13:31
Great Performances
Girl from the North Country
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Episode: S52 E18 | 2:13:31
Watch 2:06:01
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Tosca
Lise Davidsen stars in the title role and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Episode: S52 E17 | 2:06:01
Watch 1:45:43
Great Performances
Yellow Face
Enjoy Tony winner David Henry Hwang’s Broadway comedy starring Daniel Dae Kim.
Episode: S52 E16 | 1:45:43
Watch 2:09:46
Great Performances
Next to Normal
Experience this Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical from London's Donmar Warehouse.
Episode: S52 E15 | 2:09:46
Watch 54:24
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Barrios: Chopin of the Guitar"
Discover Agustin Barrios’ rise from rural Paraguay to becoming a pioneering guitar composer.
Episode: S52 E14 | 54:24
Watch 54:23
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Rachmaninoff Reborn"
Discover Rachmaninoff's reinvention as an American artist after losing everything in Russia.
Episode: S52 E13 | 54:23
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Boccherini: Night Music"
Explore Boccherini’s love for Madrid through a musical night tour of the city with Scott Yoo.
Episode: S52 E12 | 53:54
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Les Contes d'Hoffmann
Benjamin Bernheim performs the title role of the tormented poet.
Episode: S52 E11