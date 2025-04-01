© 2025 New England Public Media

Great Performances

Yellow Face

Season 52 Episode 16

Enjoy Tony winner David Henry Hwang’s comedy starring Daniel Dae Kim as an Asian American playwright who protests “yellowface” casting in the musical “Miss Saigon” only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play.

Aired: 05/15/25
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Great Performances
Next to Normal
Experience this Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical from London's Donmar Warehouse.
Episode: S52 E15
Watch 54:24
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Barrios: Chopin of the Guitar"
Discover Agustin Barrios’ rise from rural Paraguay to becoming a pioneering guitar composer.
Episode: S52 E14 | 54:24
Watch 54:23
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Rachmaninoff Reborn"
Discover Rachmaninoff's reinvention as an American artist after losing everything in Russia.
Episode: S52 E13 | 54:23
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Boccherini: Night Music"
Explore Boccherini’s love for Madrid through a musical night tour of the city with Scott Yoo.
Episode: S52 E12 | 53:54
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Les Contes d'Hoffmann
Benjamin Bernheim performs the title role of the tormented poet.
Episode: S52 E11
Watch 53:44
Great Performances
The Magic of Nureyev
Experience Rudolf Nureyev’s legendary production of “Swan Lake” co-starring Margot Fonteyn.
Episode: S52 E10 | 53:44
Watch 53:54
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Chopin’s Polish Heart”
Explore Chopin’s musical evolution from Poland to Paris with Scott Yoo and pianist Jan Lisiecki.
Episode: S52 E9 | 53:54
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Grounded
Follow a fighter pilot who operates a drone in a high-tech world battling both war and motherhood.
Episode: S52 E8
Watch 1:23:11
Great Performances
Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration
Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.
Episode: S52 E7 | 1:23:11
Watch 1:53:17
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2025 with AARP The Magazine
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S52 E6 | 1:53:17