Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: Madama Butterfly

Season 51 Episode 28

Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut as the loyal geisha at the heart of Puccini’s devastating tragedy. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman stars the callous American naval officer Pinkerton, whose betrayal destroys her. Acclaimed maestro Xian Zhang makes her Met debut conducting Anthony Minghella’s vivid production, and Anthony Roth Costanzo hosts.

Aired: 10/05/24
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Rondine
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Episode: S51 E27
Watch 1:18:16
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2024
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Episode: S51 E26 | 1:18:16
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Roméo et Juliette
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Episode: S51 E25
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Forza del Destino
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.
Episode: S51 E24
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Episode: S51 E23
Watch 2:24:52
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary: Extended Performance
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Episode: S51 E22 | 2:24:52
Watch 1:45:24
Great Performances
Purlie Victorious
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Episode: S51 E21 | 1:45:24
Watch 1:22:24
Great Performances
Audra McDonald at the London Palladium
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Episode: S51 E20 | 1:22:24
Watch 2:33:19
Great Performances
Hamlet
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Episode: S51 E19 | 2:33:19
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Nabucco
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Episode: S51 E18