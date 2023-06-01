Queen of Hearts

Extra
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Latest Episodes
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?