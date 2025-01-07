Landlords | Big Cats, Small World

Extra
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
This mother cheetah's name Phefo means 'wind,' and you'll know why when you see her run.
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
The lionesses synchronized their pregnancies, which may have seemed like a good idea at the time.
One female leopard seeks an uninterested mate, while another navigates the challenges of pregnancy.
Appraisal: Mike Disfarmer Portraits, ca. 1940
An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in natural history.
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
The most famous grizzly bear in the world attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.