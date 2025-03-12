© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nature

Sanctuary | Katavi: Africa’s Fallen Paradise

Season 43 Episode 10

Katavi National Park is typically a lush paradise for wildlife in Tanzania. However, the upcoming dry season looms more threatening than ever before. Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families who must navigate this change of seasons.

Aired: 04/01/25
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, The Hite Foundation, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Ruth Mary Einhorn, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 7 Preview
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 6 Preview
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 4 Preview
Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
Rudolf Nureyev Performs in Swan Lake
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
Clip: S52 E10 | 2:28
Watch 5:06
Great Performances
Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn
The relationship between Rudolf Nureyev and legendary ballerina Margot Fonteyn.
Clip: S52 E10 | 5:06
Watch 2:17
Great Performances
Nureyev in Russia
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
Clip: S52 E10 | 2:17
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Preview: S52 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 3 Preview
The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa’s Fallen Paradise: Sanctuary
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Preview: S43 E10 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Nature Season 43
  • Nature Season 42
  • Nature Season 41
  • Nature Season 40
  • Nature Season 39
  • Nature Season 38
  • Nature Season 37
  • Nature Season 36
  • Nature Season 35
  • Nature Season 34
  • Nature Season 33
  • Nature Season 32
  • Nature Season 31
  • Nature Season 30
  • Nature Season 29
  • Nature Season 28
  • Nature Season 27
  • Nature Season 26
  • Nature Season 25
  • Nature Season 24
  • Nature Season 23
  • Nature Season 22
  • Nature Season 21
  • Nature Season 20
  • Nature Season 18
  • Nature Season 17
  • Nature Season 15
  • Nature Season 14
  • Nature Season 13
  • Nature Season 12
  • Nature Season 10
  • Nature Season 9
  • Nature Season 8
  • Nature Season 7
  • Nature Season 6
  • Nature Season 5
  • Nature Season 4
  • Nature Season 2
Watch 52:29
Nature
Museum Alive with David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
Episode: S43 E9 | 52:29
Watch 52:51
Nature
Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Episode: S43 E8 | 52:51
Watch 53:33
Nature
Outlanders | Big Cats, Small World
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Episode: S43 E7 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
Landlords | Big Cats, Small World
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
Episode: S43 E6 | 53:33
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough’s Life Journey
An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in natural history.
Episode: S43 E5 | 53:03
Watch 53:33
Nature
Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Episode: S43 E4 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Episode: S43 E3 | 53:33
Watch 53:31
Nature
Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Episode: S43 E2 | 53:31
Watch 53:45
Nature
Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Episode: S43 E1 | 53:45
Watch 53:27
Nature
Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Episode: S42 E17 | 53:27