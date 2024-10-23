Lions of the Skeleton Coast

Extra
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Kevin Zavian: Red Diamond Ring
Laura Woolley: Helen Hayes's "Verdura for Chanel" Cuff, ca. 1930
Extraordinary Find: Evelyn Rumsey Cary "Woman Suffrage" Poster
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
The most famous grizzly bear in the world attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.