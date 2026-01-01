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Nature

NATURE - Season 45

Season 45 | 8m 32s

Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS, starting in October 2026.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Preview: S53 E21 | 0:30
Watch 2:08
Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:08
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:43
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois' childhood, family and education
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43
Watch 2:25
American Masters
Du Bois used visualized data to confront racism at the 1900 Paris Exposition
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:25
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Watch 53:59
Nature
Legendary Tigers of India
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
Episode: S44 E13 | 53:59
Watch 53:33
Nature
Graduation Day | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Episode: S44 E12 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
Baby Steps | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Episode: S44 E11 | 53:33
Watch 54:33
Nature
The Greatest Adventure | Parenthood
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Episode: S44 E10 | 54:33
Watch 52:22
Nature
Jungles | Parenthood
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Episode: S44 E9 | 52:22
Watch 51:50
Nature
Oceans | Parenthood
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Episode: S44 E8 | 51:50
Watch 52:14
Nature
Freshwater | Parenthood
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Episode: S44 E7 | 52:14
Watch 51:54
Nature
Grasslands | Parenthood
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Episode: S44 E6 | 51:54
Watch 53:24
Nature
Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Episode: S44 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:38
Nature
Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38