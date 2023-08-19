© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

August 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 242 | 24m 09s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as the death toll in Maui climbs, we look at how communities can improve disaster warnings and responses. Then, families in Montana prepare for a new law banning certain medical treatments for minors with gender dysphoria. Plus, the impact the writers' strike is having on reality and unscripted TV.

Aired: 08/18/23 | Expires: 09/18/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Preview: S37 E7 | 2:09
Watch 1:16
American Masters
The moment Jerry Brown found politics
While at the Governor's Mansion, Jerry Brown overheard his father talking politics.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:16
Watch 2:13
American Masters
Jerry Brown's second shot at governor
Jerry Brown runs for governor a second time and becomes the oldest sitting governor in CA.
Clip: S37 E7 | 2:13
Watch 1:05
American Masters
How Watergate changed the political landscape
Journalist Todd Purdum floated the idea of Jerry Brown running for governor.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:53
American Experience
Trailer | The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Preview: S35 E7 | 1:53
Watch 2:18
American Experience
From the Vault: Bill Russell
Bill Russell addressed the thousands of students gathered for the Freedom Stay-Out.
Clip: S35 E7 | 2:18
Watch 0:59
American Experience
The Busing Battleground: Who's Who
In September 1974, Boston schools prepared to integrate via a court-mandated busing plan.
Clip: S35 E7 | 0:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Der Rosenkavalier Preview
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Preview: S51 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:19
Great Performances
Der Rosenkavalier Final Trio
Lise Davidsen, Erin Morley, and Samantha Hankey sing an excerpt from the Act III trio.
Clip: S51 E1 | 2:19
Watch 2:16
American Masters
How Bella Abzug elevated feminist causes while in office
While in Congress, Bella Abzug elevated feminist causes.
Clip: S37 E6 | 2:16
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
PBS NewsHour
August 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E241
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E240 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E239 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E238 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E237 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
August 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E236 | 24:08
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
August 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 12, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E235 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E234 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E233 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E232 | 57:46