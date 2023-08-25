© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

August 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 248 | 57m 46s

August 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 08/24/23 | Expires: 09/24/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 4:49
Nature
NATURE - Season 42
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S42 | 4:49
Watch 1:53
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
See how Cesar Chavez and the farmworkers’ movement were influenced by music and the arts.
Preview: S37 E9 | 1:53
Watch 2:23
American Masters
When The New York Times published the Pentagon Papers
The New York Times sought the legal counsel after publishing the Pentagon Papers.
Clip: S37 E8 | 2:23
Watch 2:49
American Masters
The history of the First Amendment
"We were making up, in a sense, First Amendment law as we went along," said Floyd Abrams.
Clip: S37 E8 | 2:49
Watch 2:27
American Masters
The case that protected corporate spending in elections
Learn how the First Amendment protects independent spending by corporations in elections.
Clip: S37 E8 | 2:27
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Sansón and Me
Filmmaker captures immigrant's life in prison through family reenactments.
Preview: S25 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Preview: S37 E7 | 2:09
Watch 1:16
American Masters
The moment Jerry Brown found politics
While at the Governor's Mansion, Jerry Brown overheard his father talking politics.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:16
Watch 2:13
American Masters
Jerry Brown's second shot at governor
Jerry Brown runs for governor a second time and becomes the oldest sitting governor in CA.
Clip: S37 E7 | 2:13
Watch 1:05
American Masters
How Watergate changed the political landscape
Journalist Todd Purdum floated the idea of Jerry Brown running for governor.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E247 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E246 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E245 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E244 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
August 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E243 | 24:08
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
August 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 19, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E242 | 24:09
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
August 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E241 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E240 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E239 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
August 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
August 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E238 | 57:46