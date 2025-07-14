© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 195 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, President Trump promises to send more weapons to Ukraine and threatens Russia with sanctions if no peace deal is made. The former FEMA administrator discusses the praise and criticism of the federal government's response to the deadly floods in Texas. Plus, how a provision in the Republican megabill could accelerate the shift toward private education.

Aired: 07/13/25 | Expires: 08/13/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3 Preview
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Preview: S4 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:00
POV
Trailer | Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Trailer of Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision by director Freida Lee Mock.
Preview: S38 E912 | 3:00
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens | Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Behind the Lens interview with Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision director Freida Lee Mock.
Clip: S38 E912 | 1:20
Watch 2:35
POV
Trailer | The Ride Ahead
Trailer for The Ride Ahead by directors Samuel Habib and Dan Habib.
Preview: S38 E4 | 2:35
Watch 1:29
POV
Behind the Lens: The Ride Ahead
Behind the Lens interview with The Ride Ahead directors Samuel Habib and Dan Habib.
Clip: S38 E4 | 1:29
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2 Preview
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Preview: S4 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" - Preview
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Preview: S2025 E9 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E194 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 12, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 12, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E193 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E192 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E191 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E190 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E189 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E188 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E187 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E186 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E185 | 57:46