© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 134 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump meets with Syria's new leader, a man who previously led a U.S.-designated terrorist group. Republicans push ahead on the president's spending and tax cuts despite opposition from Democrats and some within their own party. Plus, we speak with autistic Americans and their families about how RFK Jr. is influencing the way people think about the condition.

Aired: 05/13/25 | Expires: 06/13/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 3:04
Great Performances
"Another Op'nin', Another Show" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
"The Taming of the Shrew" cast prepare for opening night.
Clip: S52 E19 | 3:04
Watch 2:54
Great Performances
Too Darn Hot" from "Kiss Me, Kate"
The cast of "Kiss Me, Kate" performs "Too Darn Hot."
Clip: S52 E19 | 2:54
Watch 6:35
Great Performances
Behind the Curtain: "Girl from the North Country"
Go behind the curtain of the Tony-winning "Girl from the North Country."
Clip: S52 E18 | 6:35
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Girl from North Country" Preview
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.
Preview: S52 E18 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
"Hurricane" from "Girl From The North Country"
Joe Scott (Austin Scott) performs Bob Dylan's "Hurricane."
Clip: S52 E18 | 2:32
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
"Like A Rolling Stone" from "Girl From The North Country"
The cast of Girl From The North Country performs "Like A Rolling Stone."
Clip: S52 E18 | 3:34
Watch 15:38
American Masters
Sarah Thankam Mathews: After All This
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Special: 15:38
Watch 17:58
American Masters
Sarah Thankam Mathews: After All This [Extended Audio Description]
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Special: 17:58
Watch 15:37
American Masters
Sarah Thankam Mathews: After All This [ASL]
Follow author Sarah Thankam Mathews as pressure mounts to follow up her acclaimed debut novel.
Special: 15:37
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning" - Preview
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E135 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E133 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E132 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E130 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E128 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E127 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E126 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E125 | 57:46