October 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Dancer Tiler Peck works to recover from a debilitating neck injury.
Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia prepare to perform "Swift Arrow" by Alonzo King.
Acclaimed dancer Tiler Peck explains how she got her start on Broadway at 11.
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
