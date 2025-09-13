September 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois.
Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the 2021 film “CODA.”
Henry Winkler took Marlee Matlin in for two years while she recovered from a turbulent time.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
In this scene from the 1968 film, Grace Bumbry performs as Carmen.
Fleeing racial discrimination in the US, Bumbry took the opera stages of Europe by storm.
