Seaside Hotel

Episode 5

Season 9 Episode 5 | 50m 40s

Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.

Aired: 01/12/23
Watch 50:01
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
Episode: S9 E2 | 50:01
Watch 50:37
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
Episode: S9 E1 | 50:37
Watch 49:49
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Episode: S9 E4 | 49:49
Watch 50:09
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Episode: S9 E3 | 50:09
Watch 48:17
Seaside Hotel
No Germans Here
Despite the war, new owner Amanda opens the doors for her first season.
Episode: S7 E1 | 48:17
Watch 47:28
Seaside Hotel
Soldiers
After partying with the young people for a few days, Weyse returns for some peace.
Episode: S6 E5 | 47:28
Watch 47:31
Seaside Hotel
Vandalism
Vetterstrom thinks it’s time to show national sentiment.
Episode: S7 E4 | 47:31
Watch 47:37
Seaside Hotel
A Gentleman from Copenhagen
While Weyse has got some hope back after shooting the film, Ane helps Morten spy on Madsen
Episode: S7 E5 | 47:37
Watch 47:24
Seaside Hotel
New Plans
Mr. Madsen is close to the goal of his dreams, to be allowed to build in Germany.
Episode: S6 E4 | 47:24
Watch 47:56
Seaside Hotel
A New Beginning
Mr Madsen must step carefully if he's to preserve both his marriage and the land agreement
Episode: S6 E6 | 47:56