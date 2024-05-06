© 2024 New England Public Media

Seaside Hotel

Episode 9

Season 10 Episode 9 | 55m 28s

The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. The end of an era? Or time to make one last attempt to save the Seaside Hotel?

Aired: 05/30/24
Watch 49:58
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Episode: S10 E1 | 49:58
Watch 51:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 8
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Episode: S10 E8 | 51:12
Watch 50:10
Seaside Hotel
Episode 7
Seerup makes a grave mistake. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen.
Episode: S10 E7 | 50:10
Watch 50:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 6
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Episode: S10 E6 | 50:12
Watch 50:38
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Episode: S10 E5 | 50:38
Watch 49:50
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Madsen is expecting a visit from Seerup and his wife. A guest from the past moves in.
Episode: S10 E4 | 49:50
Watch 50:47
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Episode: S10 E3 | 50:47
Watch 50:11
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Madsen is determined to secure a deal. Young actress Kitty Hansen moves in to rehearse.
Episode: S10 E2 | 50:11
Watch 50:01
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
Episode: S9 E2 | 50:01
Watch 50:37
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
Episode: S9 E1 | 50:37