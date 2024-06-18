Solid Sound live on 88.5 NEPM

Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

Tune in on 88.5 NEPM or stream on your smart speaker, in the NEPM app or at nepm.org

Don’t miss the opening night of Solid Sound, featuring sets from Wilco and Jason Isbell, live on 88.5 NEPM and hosted by The Fabulous 413’s Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith.

Grammy award-winning alt/indie rock band Wilco will headline the Friday night broadcast with a special set of deep cuts from their long discography. The band will be airing out a wide range of less-played, rarely-played and possibly never played tracks. Fans can request their favorite song and tune it to hear it live.

Celebrated singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit are Grammy winning rockers known for their heartfelt lyrics, rootsy sound, and dynamic live performances. Their latest album, “Weathervanes,” is filled with thought-provoking and emotionally resonant songs, solidifying Isbell’s place in modern Americana and rock music.

Wilco is the force behind the Solid Sound Festival, a prestigious and hugely popular three-day festival of art, music, and comedy that takes over the MASS MoCA campus in North Adams for a weekend every summer. Wilco headlines the festival and selects a diverse slate of established artists and young talent that plays to an audience of some 8,000 visitors per day.

Plus! Look out for segments about Solid Sound on The Fabulous 413 in the days leading up to the festival.

