© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voices of Pride

VoicesOfPride.png

Voices of Pride

Youth in western New England share their stories of LGBTQ+ identity.
Ways to Connect

NEPM wants to hear your perspective — and we're sharing personal stories we think are meaningful. How about you — what's your story? Email us at hello@nepm.org.

Below is one person's story we'd like to share with you — read or listen. And then read on to learn more.

In November 2018, supporters of Yes on Question 3 in Massachusetts erupt as soon as the news breaks they have won.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
Commentary
'Taking the risk to be myself'
Jay knew since childhood that he was a boy. The hard part was trying to convince others that’s who he is. Listen to his commentary.

What are the stories of LGBTQ+ youth in western New England?

"Coming out of COVID, people need love, light, we need color, you know?" said Taurean Bethea, organizer of Springfield's first-ever Pride Parade this year. He said the young LGBTQ+ community has been hit hard by the pandemic and mental health challenges. "And we were like, no better time than the present," he said.

In Boston, a new office will aim to protect and empower the city's LGBTQ residents.

Outside New England, a number of U.S. states have either recently passed or are considering laws prohibiting schools from teaching or discussing topics related to gender identity or sexual orientation. Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy called these a coordinated attack on LGBTQ+ children.

Some states are also attempting to block transgender youth from getting gender-affirming medical care. A report from UCLA showed the efforts are impacting 58,000 transgender youth and young adults across 15 states.

In Massachusetts, a survey published by the state in 2021 showed that adult LGBTQ+ residents faced significant barriers to health care, jobs and housing stability during the pandemic.

How about you — what's your story?

We want to hear your perspective. Contact NEPM at hello@nepm.org.

Recent headlines


HCC Student Avery Maltz Receives Wells Fargo Scholarship


Poet Joy Ladin Reflects on Her Work and Identity Journey


Out Now Supports Springfield-area LGBTQ+ Youth


History of Pride in America with Kevin Henderson (Digital Extra)


Lee Badgett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ Workers Decision


Activist Lorelei Erisis on COVID-19 and the LGBTQ Community

Visit the LGBTQ+ page for more Connecting Point stories.

Push to ban books in schools highlights cultural schism
Transgender community marks a day of visibility
NYC Mayor Adams campaign against 'Don't Say Gay' law
Teen shows her pride through balloon twisting
Anti-LGBTQ Laws, Pandemic Takes Toll on Teen Mental Health
Nationwide effort to ban books challenges freedom of speech