Voices of Pride

What are the stories of LGBTQ+ youth in western New England?

"Coming out of COVID, people need love, light, we need color, you know?" said Taurean Bethea, organizer of Springfield's first-ever Pride Parade this year. He said the young LGBTQ+ community has been hit hard by the pandemic and mental health challenges. "And we were like, no better time than the present," he said.

In Boston, a new office will aim to protect and empower the city's LGBTQ residents.

Outside New England, a number of U.S. states have either recently passed or are considering laws prohibiting schools from teaching or discussing topics related to gender identity or sexual orientation. Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy called these a coordinated attack on LGBTQ+ children.

Some states are also attempting to block transgender youth from getting gender-affirming medical care. A report from UCLA showed the efforts are impacting 58,000 transgender youth and young adults across 15 states.

In Massachusetts, a survey published by the state in 2021 showed that adult LGBTQ+ residents faced significant barriers to health care, jobs and housing stability during the pandemic.

How about you — what's your story?