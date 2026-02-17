Cancionero de Luto (Mourning Songbook), is a multilingual ecumenical requiem composed by Armando Bayolo featuring the MIFA Victory Players and the Yale Choral Artists.

The broadcast premiere of the work will be Sunday, March 8 at 4pm on Classical NEPM.

Composed in response to the Uvalde school shooting in 2022, Cancionero de Leto was created to fill the need for a music of grief that embraces a number of humanist and spiritual traditions. The work is in nine movements and features texts in six languages by Matsuo Basho, Ken Ueno, Seneca, Octavio Paz, Charles Baudelaire, and from the Epic of Gilgamesh.

Composer Armando Bayolo studied composition at the Eastman School, Yale University and the University of Michigan. He has received commissions from a number of organizations including from Yale University and the Soli Chamber Ensemble for Cancionero De Luto. Armando is currently on the faculty of the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Armando’s comments on the background of Cancionero de Luto.

Armando interview.mp3 Listen • 3:44

MIFA Victory Players:

Tianhui Ng, Music Director

Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano

Julie Fitch, flute

Linda Hwang, cello

Robert Rocheteau, percussion

Eric Schultz, clarinet

Samuel Vargas, violin

Yale Choral Artists:

Dr. Jeffrey Douma, Director

Sopranos:

Arianne Abela

Molly Netter

Maura Tuffy

Yiran Zhao

Altos:

Eric S. Brenner

Kate Maroney

Clifton Massey

Megan Roth

Tenors:

Colin Britt

Noah Horn

Steven Soph

Gene Stenger

Basses:

Will Doreza

Paul Max Tipton

Jonathan Woody

This performance of Cancionero De Luto was recorded in June 2025 at Sprague Hall at Yale University by the Yale School of Music Media Production Department.

The MIFA Victory Players are a project of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts’ Victory Theatre in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

This program was produced by John Voci for the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts.

