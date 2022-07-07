Push for Puerto Rico's independence conveyed by composer Armando Bayolo

Interview with Armando Bayolo

Brian McCreath, GBH: Your piece "Nadia puede dar lo que no lo tiene" is a very intense piece, and it's one that isn't just an intense listening experience, but [has] some intense meaning behind it. So let's talk about that a little bit and then the music itself. Your inspiration is based on a very particular event and a quote. I wonder if you can describe the event that served as the launching pad for this piece.

Armando Bayolo: Well, to begin with, thank you for having me, because this is quite an honor to be in the studios of WGBH and this whole project has been an amazing experience and I can't wait for everybody to hear the Victory Players perform all the pieces involved. When I got the call to do this piece, I immediately [thought that] I'm not a particularly folklorically driven composer, which I know is a part of this project, part of it was to include some folkloric elements. And I'm not so much attracted to that. But in the last decade or so, my work has taken a bend to towards the more political. The question of Puerto Rico and [its] status as a colony has been the case since 1493, so the entire time I've been alive, and it's starting to make it into the news again. Certainly since Hurricane Maria in 2017, it's become a bit of a rallying point.

So when Tian asked me to write this piece, my thoughts immediately went to the Grito de Lares, which is this attempted uprising in 1868 that was planned in the town of Lares in the central part of Puerto Rico, but unfortunately failed. It was an attempted revolution against the Spanish government. And part of the inspiration was in the title "nadia puede dar lo que no lo tiene" ("nobody can give what they do not have") comes from a quote that is attributed to Dr. Ramón Emeterio Betances who was a Puerto Rican pro-independence activist who was discussing the idea of asking Spain for more rights, for asking for more leniency, kind of like the American colonists in the 1770s. And he stands up and says, "nobody can give what they do not have." They're not going to give you anything. And so it was decided to be a revolution. And just like I've just made a connection to to the American Revolution, I also in researching it a little bit--I mean, it's obviously something that we learn in history class in Puerto Rico, but you know, it's been several years since I studied that--in researching it, I also saw some similarities to what happened in Harpers Ferry with John Brown. There were a lot of things that were supposed to happen failed because there was a lot of lack of communication and dates were changed without telling everybody. And so it became this infamous disaster.

So, I've taken that as an idea behind also the notion of what's been happening to Puerto Rico since then, really. Especially in the last four or five years and especially since since 2020, there's a lot of talk of, you know, it should be a state. But the people saying that are not necessarily people on the island or people who have the island's best interests in mind, they're doing it for other political reasons. And so this notion of ending colonialism is all on a lot of people's minds, myself included. And so as Puerto Ricans, it's very difficult to avoid that question entirely.

And just clarify for me a little bit, you say that this moment in history is something that you learn if you're growing up in Puerto Rico. But how prominent is it as an experience, is it something that's commemorated every year in Puerto Rico or is it less prominent than that? Is it simply one of those historical facts that people tend to know about?

It's somewhat prominent. I know Betances' birthday is commemorated as well as other what we call "próceres," which is like a word for "illustrious person." A lot of the participants get their own holidays, but--and I could be wrong about this. I've lived in the United States for over 30 years now--it's not a holiday per se. And granted, I grew up in the 70s. In the 1930s and 40s before Luis Muñoz Marín started the Commonwealth with the U.S. government, talk of Puerto Rican independence, even the Puerto Rican flag, at least with the light blue color, was banned and singing the national anthem was banned. Things like that. So, a lot of that actually is more what I have in mind than the Grito de Lares per se. All of the material is taken from this one song, I know it doesn't sound like it for the majority of the piece, but everything is taken from "Que Bonita Bandera," which is a plena, a type of dancing song related to the bomba, which you'll hear some pieces related to Bomba in the program as well. "Que Bonita Bandera" means "what a beautiful flag." And it's become a kind of nationalist rallying cry. So I knew that that was the piece that had to be the inspiration.

And so the song is something that is almost like an unofficial anthem, I guess. People know this song, it has associations.

I mean, it's an old folk song, but it has associations now, it's like a second national anthem in many ways. And you hear it sung. My favorite example of it is a Rubén Blades and Willie Colón album from the 70s, the song "Plastico" in the album Siembra. Rubén Blades towards the fade out start singing Can we go on there? And he's Panamanian, but Willie Colón is Puerto Rican. It's at a moment where it's an album and a song that is about Latino identity, and they start calling out the countries where all the band members are from and who's there. And then towards the end, then after Puerto Rico is named, they start singing, "Que Bonita Bandera" and it gives me chills just talking about it, you know?

So here we have some elements. We have this song that's iconic, we have an event from history that continues to resonate and somehow has some relevance to the experience right now, and we have your own particular leanings into the political situation. How does all that then begin to get formulated into a piece of music? You say that the song is the basis of everything in the music, even though it may not sound like it at times, especially in the beginning, right? It doesn't really sound like a song in the beginning.

No, I mean, it's really a complicated answer. There's a lot of technical stuff that I did. The song is the kernel, and then I took the song and I manipulated it in ways that really we don't need to get into. It's all very technical and whatnot, but I just created these scales out of it or superimposed the same scale on top of itself and whatever. It doesn't sound like a song at the beginning because you're hearing chords of the same piece just sort of in three different keys at once. And the idea is that the piece is divided into about four sections where the first section is just these violent chords with some silent interjections where it represents a sort of anger or passion desire for freedom.

And it carries this amazing power because the entire ensemble is together, 100% absolutely right there together with their rhythm.

And I don't make it easy for them to do that! So they have that history now. They have to concentrate very hard. And then people start breaking out. So in the second section, the percussionist and the cellist and the clarinetist break out. The percussionist starts doing all these fast moving notes that start taking over the piece and that represents the revolutionary fervor. The clarinet and the cello start playing together. Well, they start sort of not playing together, but they do a slow version of "Que Bonita Bandera," very stretched out to the point that it's not really recognizable, but if you know the song, you can pick out little aspects of it. Gradually, every other instrument, except for the percussion, starts joining in on that. So you'll hear everybody going from those big chords that are superimposed on top of it to singing that long line while the percussionist is going nuts. Once everybody's done singing together, the next section is a percussion cadenza. So it's just a big drum solo that Rob plays phenomenally. Wait till you hear it! So that brings everybody back together to play the plena together. So there's like two statements, two phrases of the whole thing as an ensemble. And then it starts breaking apart because of the miscommunication and you'll hear the ensemble kind of sounding like they're falling apart, like they're in different keys, are starting in different places.

It sounds like somebody made a mistake.

Right, yeah! And it's all totally on purpose.

But as you say, this is the miscommunication. You're talking about the miscommunication of these revolutionaries who couldn't get their act together, right?

They couldn't. Well, yeah, things got changed and then some people got captured beforetime, yeah. So then it moves into a slower section. Then the whole piece sort of disintegrates into, I call it in the program, I would say, like revolutionaries fleeing into the countryside, it just sort of disperses. But that I hope has a sort of feeling that it's unresolved. In the end, it's like "to be continued," almost.

And what I really love about the piece is that for all of that, all the ways that you deconstructed and manipulated the song, the plena, the listener doesn't actually need to track any of that. They don't need to try to understand where you put it in. They'll hear it when it arrives as the plena. But they don't need to know that the scales are based on this. It just has this effect of really visceral power in the beginning. It might seem like a bit of an odd comparison, but in a way that percussion solo emerges in the way that the harpsichord does in Brandenburg [Concerto No.] 5 by Bach.

A little bit actually, I don't think that's too bad! I've been obsessed with Bach over the last year and change.

You know that is there and it somehow begins to overtake and then it just cuts loose with everybody else just dropping out.

Yeah, that's right, I think that's an apt comparison.

And so as a listening experience, the history that you're drawing from, the techniques that you're drawing from with the plena. They strike me as not entirely necessary to really enjoying the piece of music.

Well, and I hope so, yes. You know, one thing that I was afraid of and still I'm a little nervous about it is that when the plena comes in, I mean, my thought is that since everything is based on it, it won't feel this way, but that it might feel like a chinoiserie, like an exoticism there to just draw attention to itself and be like, oh, how hip am I? Which is the farthest thing from my interest. That's one reason I avoided folkloric elements. I don't want to fetishize myself or the cultures that I came from, and I'm already even in Puerto Rico, a polyglot because my parents were born in Cuba and not in Puerto Rico, but they raised me and my brother and sister to be Puerto Rican. They raised us as Puerto Rican, and I've lived in the United States for thirty two years. So I contain multitudes, to quote Walt Whitman. I really hope and think that it succeeds. I think the impression that the ensemble has given me and that other listeners have given me is that it succeeds in that way because I want to avoid that fetishization. It's not there as a fetish object. It's there as a symbol, as a message, right?

Yeah. And it does strike me that someone who might walk in at the last second to a concert hall and just sit down and hear it would get a lot out of it. And yet when they go back and read the program notes, or somebody who arrives early to read the program notes, there's the deeper meaning.

And you talk about Bach, he got me through the pandemic. And one of the things that I that obsesses me about Bach is his use of rhetoric. And you know, I was reading the Albert Schweitzer biography. And he talks about the use of rhetoric and programmaticism and says that, oh, it's not nearly as sophisticated as what Liszt and Strauss have been using. And I think, no, it's actually more sophisticated. But, you know, from from their perspective, it didn't seem that way. This is over a hundred years ago now. But yeah, there's a certain kind of hidden cipher quality to Bach and to composers of that era that has really inspired me beyond just these kinds of political pieces, just in general. Music lost a little bit of that in the 20th century, that sense of of communication and the semiotic code, as you would call it in academia. So I'm really attracted to that, I'm glad that that's coming through.