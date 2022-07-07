Push for Puerto Rico's independence conveyed by composer Armando Bayolo
The title for composer Armando Bayolo's contribution to El Puerto Rico, "Nadie Puede Dar Lo Que No Lo Tiene," comes from Ramón Emeterio Betances, the leader of a failed uprising against Spanish rule in 1868.
"No one can give you what they do not have," encapsulates the frustration that Betances and many others in Puerto Rico have felt with the colonial powers that have controlled the island — first Spain and now the U.S.
Bayolo also incorporates the popular nationalist anthem, "Que Bonita Bandera," into his piece, often musically "hidden" to reflect the history of repressed and underground political activity in Puerto Rico.
"Nadie Puede Dar Lo Que No Lo Tiene" grapples with the past, present and possible future of the push for independence and self-determination by the people of Puerto Rico.
The Victory Players:
Tianhui Ng, music director
Angela Santiago, ensemble manager
Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano
Clare Monfredo, cello
Giovanni A. Perez, flute
Robert Rocheteau, percussion
Eric Schultz, clarinet
Elly Toyoda, violin
You can watch an interview with Armando below, with a transcript in both English and Spanish.
Spanish language translation: Damaris Pérez-Pizarro
Interview with Armando Bayolo
Brian McCreath, GBH: Your piece "Nadia puede dar lo que no lo tiene" is a very intense piece, and it's one that isn't just an intense listening experience, but [has] some intense meaning behind it. So let's talk about that a little bit and then the music itself. Your inspiration is based on a very particular event and a quote. I wonder if you can describe the event that served as the launching pad for this piece.
Armando Bayolo: Well, to begin with, thank you for having me, because this is quite an honor to be in the studios of WGBH and this whole project has been an amazing experience and I can't wait for everybody to hear the Victory Players perform all the pieces involved. When I got the call to do this piece, I immediately [thought that] I'm not a particularly folklorically driven composer, which I know is a part of this project, part of it was to include some folkloric elements. And I'm not so much attracted to that. But in the last decade or so, my work has taken a bend to towards the more political. The question of Puerto Rico and [its] status as a colony has been the case since 1493, so the entire time I've been alive, and it's starting to make it into the news again. Certainly since Hurricane Maria in 2017, it's become a bit of a rallying point.
So when Tian asked me to write this piece, my thoughts immediately went to the Grito de Lares, which is this attempted uprising in 1868 that was planned in the town of Lares in the central part of Puerto Rico, but unfortunately failed. It was an attempted revolution against the Spanish government. And part of the inspiration was in the title "nadia puede dar lo que no lo tiene" ("nobody can give what they do not have") comes from a quote that is attributed to Dr. Ramón Emeterio Betances who was a Puerto Rican pro-independence activist who was discussing the idea of asking Spain for more rights, for asking for more leniency, kind of like the American colonists in the 1770s. And he stands up and says, "nobody can give what they do not have." They're not going to give you anything. And so it was decided to be a revolution. And just like I've just made a connection to to the American Revolution, I also in researching it a little bit--I mean, it's obviously something that we learn in history class in Puerto Rico, but you know, it's been several years since I studied that--in researching it, I also saw some similarities to what happened in Harpers Ferry with John Brown. There were a lot of things that were supposed to happen failed because there was a lot of lack of communication and dates were changed without telling everybody. And so it became this infamous disaster.
So, I've taken that as an idea behind also the notion of what's been happening to Puerto Rico since then, really. Especially in the last four or five years and especially since since 2020, there's a lot of talk of, you know, it should be a state. But the people saying that are not necessarily people on the island or people who have the island's best interests in mind, they're doing it for other political reasons. And so this notion of ending colonialism is all on a lot of people's minds, myself included. And so as Puerto Ricans, it's very difficult to avoid that question entirely.
And just clarify for me a little bit, you say that this moment in history is something that you learn if you're growing up in Puerto Rico. But how prominent is it as an experience, is it something that's commemorated every year in Puerto Rico or is it less prominent than that? Is it simply one of those historical facts that people tend to know about?
It's somewhat prominent. I know Betances' birthday is commemorated as well as other what we call "próceres," which is like a word for "illustrious person." A lot of the participants get their own holidays, but--and I could be wrong about this. I've lived in the United States for over 30 years now--it's not a holiday per se. And granted, I grew up in the 70s. In the 1930s and 40s before Luis Muñoz Marín started the Commonwealth with the U.S. government, talk of Puerto Rican independence, even the Puerto Rican flag, at least with the light blue color, was banned and singing the national anthem was banned. Things like that. So, a lot of that actually is more what I have in mind than the Grito de Lares per se. All of the material is taken from this one song, I know it doesn't sound like it for the majority of the piece, but everything is taken from "Que Bonita Bandera," which is a plena, a type of dancing song related to the bomba, which you'll hear some pieces related to Bomba in the program as well. "Que Bonita Bandera" means "what a beautiful flag." And it's become a kind of nationalist rallying cry. So I knew that that was the piece that had to be the inspiration.
And so the song is something that is almost like an unofficial anthem, I guess. People know this song, it has associations.
I mean, it's an old folk song, but it has associations now, it's like a second national anthem in many ways. And you hear it sung. My favorite example of it is a Rubén Blades and Willie Colón album from the 70s, the song "Plastico" in the album Siembra. Rubén Blades towards the fade out start singing Can we go on there? And he's Panamanian, but Willie Colón is Puerto Rican. It's at a moment where it's an album and a song that is about Latino identity, and they start calling out the countries where all the band members are from and who's there. And then towards the end, then after Puerto Rico is named, they start singing, "Que Bonita Bandera" and it gives me chills just talking about it, you know?
So here we have some elements. We have this song that's iconic, we have an event from history that continues to resonate and somehow has some relevance to the experience right now, and we have your own particular leanings into the political situation. How does all that then begin to get formulated into a piece of music? You say that the song is the basis of everything in the music, even though it may not sound like it at times, especially in the beginning, right? It doesn't really sound like a song in the beginning.
No, I mean, it's really a complicated answer. There's a lot of technical stuff that I did. The song is the kernel, and then I took the song and I manipulated it in ways that really we don't need to get into. It's all very technical and whatnot, but I just created these scales out of it or superimposed the same scale on top of itself and whatever. It doesn't sound like a song at the beginning because you're hearing chords of the same piece just sort of in three different keys at once. And the idea is that the piece is divided into about four sections where the first section is just these violent chords with some silent interjections where it represents a sort of anger or passion desire for freedom.
And it carries this amazing power because the entire ensemble is together, 100% absolutely right there together with their rhythm.
And I don't make it easy for them to do that! So they have that history now. They have to concentrate very hard. And then people start breaking out. So in the second section, the percussionist and the cellist and the clarinetist break out. The percussionist starts doing all these fast moving notes that start taking over the piece and that represents the revolutionary fervor. The clarinet and the cello start playing together. Well, they start sort of not playing together, but they do a slow version of "Que Bonita Bandera," very stretched out to the point that it's not really recognizable, but if you know the song, you can pick out little aspects of it. Gradually, every other instrument, except for the percussion, starts joining in on that. So you'll hear everybody going from those big chords that are superimposed on top of it to singing that long line while the percussionist is going nuts. Once everybody's done singing together, the next section is a percussion cadenza. So it's just a big drum solo that Rob plays phenomenally. Wait till you hear it! So that brings everybody back together to play the plena together. So there's like two statements, two phrases of the whole thing as an ensemble. And then it starts breaking apart because of the miscommunication and you'll hear the ensemble kind of sounding like they're falling apart, like they're in different keys, are starting in different places.
It sounds like somebody made a mistake.
Right, yeah! And it's all totally on purpose.
But as you say, this is the miscommunication. You're talking about the miscommunication of these revolutionaries who couldn't get their act together, right?
They couldn't. Well, yeah, things got changed and then some people got captured beforetime, yeah. So then it moves into a slower section. Then the whole piece sort of disintegrates into, I call it in the program, I would say, like revolutionaries fleeing into the countryside, it just sort of disperses. But that I hope has a sort of feeling that it's unresolved. In the end, it's like "to be continued," almost.
And what I really love about the piece is that for all of that, all the ways that you deconstructed and manipulated the song, the plena, the listener doesn't actually need to track any of that. They don't need to try to understand where you put it in. They'll hear it when it arrives as the plena. But they don't need to know that the scales are based on this. It just has this effect of really visceral power in the beginning. It might seem like a bit of an odd comparison, but in a way that percussion solo emerges in the way that the harpsichord does in Brandenburg [Concerto No.] 5 by Bach.
A little bit actually, I don't think that's too bad! I've been obsessed with Bach over the last year and change.
You know that is there and it somehow begins to overtake and then it just cuts loose with everybody else just dropping out.
Yeah, that's right, I think that's an apt comparison.
And so as a listening experience, the history that you're drawing from, the techniques that you're drawing from with the plena. They strike me as not entirely necessary to really enjoying the piece of music.
Well, and I hope so, yes. You know, one thing that I was afraid of and still I'm a little nervous about it is that when the plena comes in, I mean, my thought is that since everything is based on it, it won't feel this way, but that it might feel like a chinoiserie, like an exoticism there to just draw attention to itself and be like, oh, how hip am I? Which is the farthest thing from my interest. That's one reason I avoided folkloric elements. I don't want to fetishize myself or the cultures that I came from, and I'm already even in Puerto Rico, a polyglot because my parents were born in Cuba and not in Puerto Rico, but they raised me and my brother and sister to be Puerto Rican. They raised us as Puerto Rican, and I've lived in the United States for thirty two years. So I contain multitudes, to quote Walt Whitman. I really hope and think that it succeeds. I think the impression that the ensemble has given me and that other listeners have given me is that it succeeds in that way because I want to avoid that fetishization. It's not there as a fetish object. It's there as a symbol, as a message, right?
Yeah. And it does strike me that someone who might walk in at the last second to a concert hall and just sit down and hear it would get a lot out of it. And yet when they go back and read the program notes, or somebody who arrives early to read the program notes, there's the deeper meaning.
And you talk about Bach, he got me through the pandemic. And one of the things that I that obsesses me about Bach is his use of rhetoric. And you know, I was reading the Albert Schweitzer biography. And he talks about the use of rhetoric and programmaticism and says that, oh, it's not nearly as sophisticated as what Liszt and Strauss have been using. And I think, no, it's actually more sophisticated. But, you know, from from their perspective, it didn't seem that way. This is over a hundred years ago now. But yeah, there's a certain kind of hidden cipher quality to Bach and to composers of that era that has really inspired me beyond just these kinds of political pieces, just in general. Music lost a little bit of that in the 20th century, that sense of of communication and the semiotic code, as you would call it in academia. So I'm really attracted to that, I'm glad that that's coming through.
Entrevista con Armando Bayolo
Brian McCreath, GBH: Tu pieza “Nadie puede dar lo que no lo tiene” es una pieza muy intensa, y no es solo una experiencia auditiva intensa, sino que [tiene] un significado intenso detrás de ella. Así es que hablemos un poco de eso y luego de la música en sí. Tu inspiración se basa en un evento muy particular y una cita. Me pregunto si puedes describir el evento que sirvió como plataforma de lanzamiento para esta pieza.
Armando Bayolo: Bueno, para empezar, gracias por invitarme, porque es un gran honor estar en los estudios de WGBH y todo este proyecto ha sido una experiencia increíble y no puedo esperar a que todos escuchen a los Victory Players interpretar todas las piezas involucradas. Cuando recibí la llamada para hacer esta pieza, inmediatamente [pensé que] no soy un compositor particularmente impulsado por el folclor, lo cual sé que es parte de este proyecto, parte de él era incluir algunos elementos folclóricos. Y no me atrae tanto. Pero en la última década más o menos, mi trabajo se ha inclinado hacia lo más político. La cuestión de Puerto Rico y [su] estado como colonia ha sido el caso desde 1493, así es que es todo el tiempo que he estado vivo, y está empezando a aparecer en las noticias nuevamente. Ciertamente, desde el huracán María en el 2017, se ha convertido en un punto de manifestación.
Entonces cuando Tian me pidió que escribiera esta pieza, mis pensamientos inmediatamente se dirigieron al Grito de Lares, que es este intento de levantamiento en 1868 que se planeó en el pueblo de Lares en la parte central de Puerto Rico, pero lamentablemente fracasó. Fue un intento de revolución contra el gobierno español. Y parte de la inspiración estaba en el título “Nadie puede dar lo que no tiene,” que viene de una cita que se le atribuye al Dr. Ramón Emeterio Betances quien fue un profesional puertorriqueño -activista independentista que estaba discutiendo la idea de pedir más derechos a España, pedir más indulgencia, algo así como los colonos estadounidenses en la década de 1770. Y él se pone de pie y dice: “Nadie puede dar lo que no tiene.” Ellos no te van a dar nada. Y así se decidió que fuera una revolución. Y al igual que acabo de hacer una conexión con la Revolución Americana, también investigué un poco, quiero decir, obviamente es algo que nosotros aprendemos en la clase de historia en Puerto Rico, pero ya sabes, han pasado varios años que ya estudié eso, al investigarlo, yo también vi algunas similitudes con lo que sucedió en Harpers Ferry con John Brown. Hubo muchas cosas que se suponía que iban a suceder y fallaron porque hubo mucha falta de comunicación y las fechas se cambiaron sin avisar a todos. Y así se convirtió en este infame desastre.
De tal modo que eso lo he tomado como una idea de fondo y también de la noción de lo que le ha estado pasando a Puerto Rico desde entonces, realmente. Especialmente en los últimos cuatro o cinco años y especialmente desde 2020, se habla mucho de que debería ser un estado. Pero las personas que dicen eso no son necesariamente personas de la isla o personas que tienen en mente los mejores intereses de la isla, lo hacen por otras razones políticas. Así es que, esta noción de terminar con el colonialismo está en la mente de muchas personas, incluyéndome a mí. Y entonces, como puertorriqueños, es muy difícil evitar esa pregunta por completo.
Y solo clarifícame un poco, dices que este momento en la historia es algo que aprendes si estás creciendo en Puerto Rico. Pero ¿cuán prominente es como experiencia? ¿es algo que se conmemora todos los años en Puerto Rico o es menos prominente que eso? ¿Es simplemente uno de esos hechos históricos que la gente tiende a conocer?
Es algo destacado. Sé que se conmemora el cumpleaños de Betances como también de otros que llamamos “próceres,” que es como una palabra para “persona ilustre.” Muchos de los participantes obtienen sus propios días feriados, pero... y podría estar equivocado al respecto. Yo he vivido en los Estados Unidos durante más de 30 años, no son días feriados en sí. Y considerando, yo crecí en los años 70. En las décadas de 1930 y 1940 antes de que Luis Muñoz Marín iniciara el Estado Libre Asociado con el gobierno de los EE. UU., se hablaba de la independencia de Puerto Rico, incluso se prohibió la bandera puertorriqueña, al menos con el color azul claro, y se prohibió cantar el himno nacional. Ese tipo de cosas. Entonces, mucho de eso en realidad es más lo que tengo en mente que el Grito de Lares per se. Todo el material está sacado de esta canción, sé que no suena así en la mayor parte de la pieza, pero todo está sacado de “Qué Bonita Bandera,” que es una plena, un tipo de canción bailable relacionada con la bomba, de la que también escucharás algunas piezas relacionadas con Bomba en el programa. “Qué Bonita Bandera” se ha convertido en una especie de grito de guerra nacionalista. Así es que supe que esa era la pieza que tenía que ser la inspiración.
Y entonces la canción es algo que es casi como un himno no oficial, supongo. La gente conoce esta canción, tiene asociaciones.
Quiero decir, es una vieja canción popular, pero ahora tiene asociaciones, es como un segundo himno nacional en muchos sentidos. Y lo escuchas cantado. Mi ejemplo favorito es un disco de Rubén Blades y Willie Colón de los años 70, la canción “Plástico” del disco Siembra. Rubén Blades hacia el “fade out” empieza a cantar ¿Podemos seguir ahí? Y es panameño, pero Willie Colón es puertorriqueño. Es en un momento en el que es un álbum y una canción que trata sobre la identidad latina, y comienzan a mencionar los países de donde son todos los miembros de la banda y quienes están allí. Y luego, hacia el final, luego de que se nombra a Puerto Rico, comienzan a cantar, “Que Bonita Bandera” y me da escalofríos solo de hablar de eso, ¿sabes?
Así es que aquí tenemos algunos elementos. Tenemos esta canción que es icónica, tenemos un evento de la historia que continúa resonando y de alguna manera tiene alguna relevancia para la experiencia en este momento, y tenemos tus propias inclinaciones particulares sobre la situación política ¿Cómo empieza entonces a formularse todo eso en una pieza musical? Tu dices que la canción es la base de todo en la música, aunque a veces no suene así, sobre todo al principio, ¿no? Realmente no suena como una canción al principio.
No, quiero decir, es realmente una respuesta complicada. Hay muchas cosas técnicas que hice. La canción es el núcleo, y luego tomé la canción y la manipulé de maneras en las que realmente no necesitamos entrar. Todo es muy técnico y todo eso, pero acabo de crear estas escalas o superpuse la misma escala encima de sí misma y lo que sea. No suena como una canción al principio porque estás escuchando acordes de la misma pieza en tres tonos diferentes a la vez. Y la idea es que la pieza se divida en unas cuatro secciones donde la primera sección son solo estos acordes violentos con algunas interjecciones mudas donde representa una especie de ira o pasión de deseo de libertad.
Y lleva este increíble poder porque todo el conjunto está unido, absolutamente al 100% junto con su ritmo.
¡Y eso no se lo hice fácil para ellos hacerlo! Así es que ellos tienen esa historia ahora. Ellos tienen que concentrarse mucho. Y entonces la gente empieza a romperse. Entonces, en la segunda sección, el percusionista, el violonchelista y el clarinetista irrumpen. El percusionista comienza a hacer todas estas notas rápidas que se van apoderando de la pieza y que representa el fervor revolucionario. El clarinete y el violonchelo comienzan a tocar juntos. Bueno, empiezan a no tocar juntos, pero hacen una versión lenta de “Que Bonita Bandera,” muy estirada hasta el punto de que no es realmente reconocible, pero si conoces la canción, tú puedes distinguir pequeños aspectos de ella. Gradualmente, todos los demás instrumentos, excepto la percusión, comienzan a unirse a eso. Así es que escucharás a todos pasar de esos grandes acordes superpuestos a cantar esa línea larga mientras el percusionista se vuelve loco. Una vez que todos han terminado de cantar juntos, la siguiente sección es una cadencia de percusión. Así que es solo un gran solo de tambor que Rob toca fenomenalmente. ¡Espera hasta que lo escuches! Así que eso vuelve a reunir a todos para tocar la plena juntos. Así es que hay como dos declaraciones, dos frases de todo como un conjunto. Y luego comienza a desmoronarse debido a la falta de comunicación y escucharás que el conjunto suena como si se estuviera desmoronando, como si estuvieran en diferentes tonos, como si estuvieran comenzando en diferentes lugares.
Suena como que alguien cometió un error.
¡Cierto, sí! Y todo es totalmente a propósito.
Pero como dices, esta es la falta de comunicación. Estás hablando de la falta de comunicación de estos revolucionarios que no pudieron actuar juntos, ¿verdad?
Ellos no pudieron. Bueno, sí, las cosas cambiaron y luego algunas personas fueron capturadas antes de tiempo, sí. Entonces se mueve a una sección más lenta. Luego, toda la pieza se desintegra en, lo que llamo en el programa, diría, como revolucionarios que huyen al campo, simplemente se dispersa. Pero eso, espero, tiene una especie de sensación de que no está resuelto. Al final, es como “continuará,” casi.
Y lo que realmente me encanta de la pieza es que por todo eso, todas las formas en que deconstruiste y manipulaste la canción, la plena, el oyente en realidad no necesita rastrear nada de eso. No es necesario que traten de entender dónde lo pones. Lo escucharán cuando llegue como plena. Pero ellos no necesitan saber que las escalas se basan en esto. Simplemente tiene este efecto de poder realmente visceral al principio. Puede parecer una comparación un poco extraña, pero de alguna manera ese solo de percusión emerge de la misma manera que lo hace el clavicémbalo en Brandenburg [Concierto No.] 5 de Bach.
Un poco en realidad, ¡no me parece tan malo! He estado obsesionado con Bach durante el último año y un poco más.
Sabes que está ahí y de alguna manera comienza a superar y luego simplemente se suelta y todos los demás simplemente se retiran.
Sí, así es, creo que es una comparación adecuada.
Y así como una experiencia auditiva, la historia de la que estás sacando, las técnicas que estás sacando de la plena. Me parecen no ser del todo necesarios para disfrutar realmente de la pieza musical.
Bueno, y eso espero, sí. Sabes, una cosa que tenía miedo y todavía estoy un poco nervioso es que cuando llegue la plena, quiero decir, mi pensamiento es que, dado que todo se basa en ella, no se sentirá de esta manera, pero que podría sentirse como una chinoiserie, como un exotismo allí solo para llamar la atención sobre sí mismo y decir, oh, ¿qué tan moderno estoy? Que es lo más alejado de mi interés. Esa es una de las razones por las que evité los elementos folclóricos. Yo no quiero fetichizarme a mí ni a las culturas de las que vengo, y ya soy hasta en Puerto Rico, políglota porque mis padres nacieron en Cuba y no en Puerto Rico, pero ellos me criaron a mí y a mi hermano y hermana a ser puertorriqueños. Ellos nos criaron como puertorriqueños, y he vivido en los Estados Unidos durante treinta y dos años. Así es que contengo multitudes, para citar a Walt Whitman. Realmente yo espero y creo que tiene éxito. Creo que la impresión que me ha dado el conjunto y que me han dado otros oyentes es que lo logra de esa manera porque quiero evitar esa fetichización. No está ahí como un objeto fetiche. Está ahí como un símbolo, como un mensaje, ¿verdad?
Sí. Y me parece que alguien que podría entrar en el último segundo a una sala de conciertos y simplemente se sienta y lo escucha sacaría mucho provecho de ello. Y, sin embargo, cuando regresan y leen las notas del programa, o alguien que llega temprano para leer las notas del programa, ahí está el significado más profundo.
Y hablas de Bach, él me sacó de la pandemia. Y una de las cosas que me obsesiona de Bach es su uso de la retórica. Y sabes, estaba leyendo la biografía de Albert Schweitzer. Y habla sobre el uso de la retórica y el programático y dice que, oh, no es tan sofisticado como lo que han estado usando Liszt y Strauss. Y creo que no, en realidad es más sofisticado. Pero, ya sabes, desde su perspectiva, no parecía así. Esto es hace más de cien años ahora. Pero sí, hay un cierto tipo de calidad de cifrado oculto en Bach y en los compositores de esa época que realmente me ha inspirado más allá de este tipo de piezas políticas, en general. La música perdió un poco de eso en el siglo XX, ese sentido de la comunicación y el código semiótico, como lo llamarían en la academia. Así es que estoy realmente atraído por eso, me alegro de que eso esté saliendo a la luz.
