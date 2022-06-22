Composer Liliya Ugay creates a musical daydream from her own imagined sounds of Puerto Rico
What can you say about a place you've never visited?
Composer Liliya Ugay's experience of Puerto Rico exists only in her imagination. She had originally planned to travel there prior to the pandemic, but the closest she has gotten is Florida.
Instead, Ugay's contribution to El Puerto Rico focuses on the idea of the "Island of Enchantment."
As someone who grew up in a landlocked country, the sounds of the ocean are particularly fascinating to Ugay. She weaves the sounds of sea and shore into her piece.
The result is a daydream of a place that enchants visitors and locals alike.
The Victory Players:
Tianhui Ng, music director
Angela Santiago, ensemble manager
Nathan Ben-Yehuda, piano
Clare Monfredo, cello
Giovanni A. Perez, flute
Robert Rocheteau, percussion
Eric Schultz, clarinet
Elly Toyoda, violin
Originally from Uzbekistan (a former part of the USSR) and raised in the Tatar/Korean music family, Ugay is particularly inspired by the topics of immigration, motherhood, cultural diversity and geographic inequality.
Ugay serves as an assistant professor of composition and director of the Polymorphia ensemble of new music at the Florida State University.
You can watch an interview with Ugay below, with a transcript in both English and Spanish.
Spanish language translation: Damaris Pérez-Pizarro
Interview with Liliya Ugay
Brian McCreath, GBH: "Island of Enchantment" is the piece that you wrote as part of El Puerto Rico with the Victory Players. I guess I want to walk back to the very beginning of your involvement with this project and ask about the concept of writing a piece inspired by Puerto Rico. Your own background is from Uzbekistan originally and now in the United States, and I wonder what attracted you to send a proposal to write a piece of music that would have anything to do with Puerto Rico. Is Puerto Rico a place that you visited before or that you knew anything about?
Liliya Ugay: Yes, it's really interesting, right? In fact, I've never been to Puerto Rico. I don't have Puerto Rican roots and I just was very intrigued by this place. So I was researching a lot and reading a lot. And when I saw the invitation for this proposal, I felt like I would like to try something, because I'd like to explore this idea of imaginative place and imaginative from the way that [Puerto Rico] also has different beautiful phenomenons, both historically and in terms of nature. So I decided to try and then apply for this project, and I was happy to be here just to accept it.
Sure. And was that research and looking into Puerto Rico something that had already been in process or was it sort of inspired by the proposal in the first place?
In some ways it was inspired by the proposal. Now, I knew a few things about Puerto Rico before, but I come from a quite opposite place of the world. And in fact, Uzbekistan being a double locked country, a country that doesn't have direct access to the water, we have to cross the border of another country to get access to the sea or ocean. I was always been fascinated with places like Puerto Rico that are islands. So I have this imagination of being on an island or being in a place where you've never been before. And so that's how the idea for the piece came down from Tian.
You say in your notes that originally when the proposal was accepted and you started making plans that you had ambitions to actually go to Puerto Rico?
Yes, I did. The pandemic ruined it. So then it's remained being this imaginative island. I did go recently to Destin, Florida, which is not quite the same thing. But I was like as I was finishing the piece I was there and I was trying to re-imagine my work in that place. But I think for me, what attracts me is not the fact that it's being realized or not, but that the entire place is imagation for me. It's kind of my fairy tale on Puerto Rico as a place. There are some things that I personally find that connect me to the Puerto Rican people is that I have strived my whole life being a minority in my country, I'm half Russian/Tatar, and half Korean. So I'm half Korean, half Tatar, and I always felt like I've been a minority there and coming to the United States. Yes, it's a culture of immigrants, but still there is a sense of being in a minority, a sort of sense of longing for home, a sense of nostalgia in some ways. And that is another, I think, emotional content of the piece that I was exploring here. And so the island's nostalgia, trying to be there, the place that you would like it to be.
That's fascinating that you find this connection in the condition, the way of life, of the Puerto Rican experience in the world, and your own experience in a sort of philosophical way. But were you tempted at all to look into Puerto Rican folk music or any elements that way to draw into your music for this particular piece?
Yes, I definitely did. I was watching various videos and listening to Puerto Rican music, I found a particular interest in Puerto Rican rhythms. And in fact, the third movement of this piece is entirely based on two Puerto Rican rhythms that I was finding online and I was thinking, how would that bass match with the harmonic language with these rhythms?
And as you say, you're from a landlocked country and the idea of being in a place where the ocean is kind of all around also led you to some really beautifully expressive sounds that you draw from this small ensemble. And I wonder if you can describe how you came to those sounds. I'm thinking, especially of the sounds of seagulls and these evocative textures that you've built into the piece. Was there a lot of experimentation involved on your part or did you draw on techniques that you had used in other works that you had written before?
Victory Players, the ensemble that will be performing this work, what is so great about this project is that they allowed us to try the excerpts of the piece before we wrote the final version. So two years ago, 2019, I actually went to Holyoke and we were in residence and we just tried little excerpts. We were trying different sound worlds with the ensemble and that was, I think, extremely helpful. And I really felt like I benefited from doing that. Now from the other side, obviously, as a person from a landlocked country always felt extremely fascinated by the sounds of the ocean. Someone from Florida probably takes it as a given. But for me, I came to America 10 years ago. To come to the ocean for the first time was just a miraculous experience. And so I wanted to play with those sounds. There's three movements, and the first one is titled "To the Port" and the second one "To the Sea" and the third one is "To the Sun." The first one literally explores the sounds of the port. So basically the steamboat, the seagulls, various natural ocean sounds. Then the second movement is stillness, it's more like the night, like the phenomenon in the Puerto Rico with [fireflies] at night. So this is a particular movement that is inspired by that imagery. And then the last movement is where that Puerto Rican rhythm comes into the music. And I set my melody into it. So it's like a song with the call for dances and more active human participation.
And it comes together so beautifully. I mean, it's a really rich experience to listen through all three of these movements. I'm struck by what you said about your visit in 2019. Not only the fact that you were able to experiment with the musicians themselves, the actual musicians who would be playing the piece of music. I wonder, first of all, how rare that is for a composer to have not just your own experiments on the piano that you then imagine in an orchestrated form, but you have the musicians who are literally going to be playing the piece of music right there in front of you to help you. What was that like? Is that as rare as I might be thinking that it is?
Yes, it is quite rare. Some groups of trying to practice this kind of approach more and more nowadays. But it's still to the point that you actually just can come to the place and work with musicians directly and you're not expected to finish the piece right there. You just want to give some excerpts and some parts to try. So it's not that sort of one, single line process where you start the piece and finish the piece, you just try things. And as much as I talk to other composers, what I heard is that many times where some of the previous group what they tried the first year, they end up not using next year or they end up using certain parts of the songs that they tried and not others. So it gives this opportunity to make mistakes, to try and fail, which is so important for learning and for experimenting and for pushing your musical language ahead of what you might feel like your comfort zone is.
That makes a lot of sense. And there's also the--I am imagining and I wonder if you can comment on this--the luxury of coming to Holyoke to be not just with the musicians, but with some other composers and within one of the largest per capita Puerto Rican communities in the U.S. And I wonder how much that may have added to or transformed the ideas that you brought with you from Florida in 2019 and what that added to the piece that you eventually ended up writing.
Yes, it definitely was extremely important. You know, most of the other companies, you probably interviewed them already, they have at least some kind of connection to Puerto Rico. Or they have [Hispanic] origins. So definitely hearing their music and their take on this theme impacted me a lot. But also we stayed in Jay's bed and breakfast place, Jay being of Puerto Rican descent himself. [He was] so nice, so much hospitality, and so kind. It was reflected sometimes even in the breakfast food! And so being in the environment there definitely added something either musically or in terms of emotional or spiritual attitude to the piece that I was writing. So I would say the third movement was completely something that came out of there, out of my experience being in Holyoke because I initially I was planning a little bit of a different structure for the piece and also a different approach to it.
Now, if someone were to look into more music by Liliya Ugay, would they find other pieces that might be similar to this? Or was this more of a departure for you from your normal language, your normal kinds of expressions? Where does this fit in with your overall catalog of work?
It's a little bit of a departure I would say, probably because of the topic. But in some ways, you know, my music reflects my life and my identity, being an immigrant, having this multicultural origin ethnically. So in some ways, yes, it is definitely my music. And like harmonically, it's my language. In terms of the timbre, there's a lot of departure because I was using such direct images in my head. And those were the sounds of that world and the sea, and also I had such a chance to experiment with the sounds beforehand. So I would say it's both, it is within my musical zone. But at the same time it would depart a little bit in terms of the experimental sound quality of it.
And this particular formation of chamber ensemble, what they call a "Pierrot ensemble," is this a combination of instruments that you've written for before that you'd had some experience with? Or was this sort of a new set of textures and colors to work with for you?
You know, in fact, I've never written for a Pierrot ensemble before. I've written for different types of similar ensembles, larger [groups of] nine or eight instruments, but never for this particular sextet. So I was also attracted by this idea initially because I was thinking, I need to have Pierrot experience, it's one of the standard instrumentation of composers and composition.
And as I said before, the range of colors and textures that you pull out of this very, very compact ensemble is really striking. Island of Enchantment, it's not a long piece because none of the pieces in El Puerto Rico are really particularly long, but there's so much variety in it. There's such a turning from one movement through the next of all kinds of variety, so I really appreciate it. I wonder if it had the effect of opening a new sort of idea to you, or a new direction in your music that you've now taken forward in your next project.
Definitely. After this work, I definitely feel very comfortable. First of all, I'm taking basically any subject and I feel like I can find the connection to it. Because at first I was just a little bit, not worried, but I was like, "well, will I actually be able to make it my own but at the same time directed towards Puerto Rico?" Which I think I was able to do. But it also raises my confidence in using these particular timbre combinations that I was using here. So it definitely has made me learn the skills of orchestration!
I also appreciate along with those textures within the piece, just the place that this piece holds within the project, as it is right now. Because, as you say, most of the other composers involved have a more direct connection to Puerto Rico, either having been born there or ancestry there. And I really appreciate your own connection to that history in a very indirect way, and I think that also has a true validity of perspective about Puerto Rico coming from someone who's not from there and who actually is is taking in that experience and translating it through your own experience. So, thank you for that. And thank you for being with us today! It's great to see you. I'm sorry that you couldn't be here, but all the reasons are very understandable. And I know, as I said earlier, that the experience of being a parent is just as important as everything else you're doing. So, thanks for making the time to talk this way with us today.
Thank you for having me. It was a pleasure talking to you.
Entrevista con Liliya Ugay
Brian McCreath, GBH: "Island of Enchantment" es la pieza que escribiste como parte de El Puerto Rico con los Victory Players. Pienso que me gustaría regresar al comienzo de tu participación en este proyecto y preguntarte sobre el concepto de escribir una pieza inspirada en Puerto Rico. Tu propia procedencia es originalmente de Uzbekistán y ahora en los Estados Unidos, y me pregunto ¿qué te atrajo para enviar una propuesta para escribir una pieza musical que tuviera algo que ver con Puerto Rico? ¿Es Puerto Rico un lugar que visitaste antes o del que sabías algo?
Liliya Ugay: Sí, es muy interesante, ¿verdad? De hecho, yo nunca he estado en Puerto Rico. No tengo raíces puertorriqueñas y estaba muy intrigada por este lugar. Así es que estuve investigando mucho y leyendo mucho. Y cuando vi la invitación para ésta propuesta, sentí que me gustaría probar algo, porque me gustaría explorar esta idea de un lugar imaginativo e imaginativo de la forma en que [Puerto Rico] también tiene diferentes fenómenos hermosos, tanto históricamente y en cuanto a la naturaleza. Así es que decidí probar y luego solicitar para este proyecto, y estaba feliz de estar aquí solo para aceptarlo.
Claro. Y esa investigación y análisis de Puerto Rico ¿fue algo que ya había estado en proceso o fue algo inspirado por la propuesta en primer lugar?
De alguna manera fue inspirado en la propuesta. Ahora, yo sabía algunas cosas sobre Puerto Rico antes, pero vengo de un lugar bastante opuesto del mundo. Y, de hecho, siendo Uzbekistán un país con doble bloqueo, un país que no tiene acceso directo al agua, nosotros tenemos que cruzar la frontera de otro país para tener acceso al mar o al océano. A mí siempre me fascinaron los lugares como Puerto Rico que son islas. Así es que tengo esta imaginación de estar en una isla o estar en un lugar donde nunca has estado antes. Y así fue como la idea de la pieza surgió de Tian.
Usted dice en sus notas que originalmente, cuando se aceptó la propuesta y comenzó a hacer planes, ¿tenías ambiciones de ir a Puerto Rico?
Sí, las tenía. La pandemia lo arruinó. De tal modo que se quedó siendo esta isla imaginativa. Yo fui recientemente a Destin, Florida, que no es exactamente lo mismo. Pero era como si estuviera terminando la pieza que estaba allí y estaba tratando de volver a imaginar mi trabajo en ese lugar. Pero creo que para mí, lo que me atrae no es el hecho de que se esté realizando o no, sino que todo el lugar es una imaginación para mí. Es como mi cuento de hadas sobre Puerto Rico como un lugar. Hay varias cosas que personalmente encuentro me conectan con el pueblo puertorriqueño, es que me he esforzado toda mi vida siendo una minoría en mi país, soy mitad rusa/tártara y mitad coreana. Así es que soy mitad coreana, mitad tártara, y siempre me sentí que había sido una minoría allí y que venía a los Estados Unidos. Sí, es una cultura de inmigrantes, pero todavía hay una sensación de estar en una minoría, una especie de sensación de añoranza por el hogar, una sensación de nostalgia en algunos aspectos. Y ese es otro, yo pienso, un contenido emocional de la pieza que estaba explorando aquí. Y así la nostalgia de la isla, de intentar estar ahí, el lugar que te gustaría que fuera.
Eso es fascinante que encuentres esta conexión en la condición, la forma de vida, de la experiencia puertorriqueña en el mundo, y tu propia experiencia en una especie de forma filosófica. Pero ¿estuviste en absoluto tentada de buscar en la música folclórica puertorriqueña o algún elemento que pudiera incorporar a su música para esta pieza en particular?
Sí, definitivamente lo hice. Yo estuve viendo varios videos y escuchando música puertorriqueña, encontré un interés particular en los ritmos puertorriqueños. Y, de hecho, el tercer movimiento de esta pieza está completamente basado en dos ritmos puertorriqueños que yo estaba encontrando en línea y estaba pensando, ¿cómo combinaría ese bajo con el lenguaje armónico de estos ritmos?
Y como dices, eres de un país sin salida al mar y la idea de estar en un lugar donde el océano está alrededor también te llevó a algunos sonidos expresivos realmente hermosos que extrajiste de este pequeño conjunto. Y me pregunto si puedes describir cómo llegaste a esos sonidos. Yo pensando, especialmente en los sonidos de las gaviotas y estas texturas evocadoras que has incorporado a la pieza. ¿Hubo mucha experimentación por tu parte o recurriste a técnicas que habías usado en otras obras que habías escrito antes?
Victory Players, el conjunto que interpretará este trabajo, lo mejor de este proyecto es que nos permitieron probar los extractos de la pieza antes de escribir la versión final. Entonces, hace dos años, 2019, fui a Holyoke y estábamos en la residencia y probamos pequeños extractos. Nosotros estábamos probando diferentes mundos sonoros con el conjunto y pienso que eso fue extremadamente útil. Y realmente sentí que me beneficié al hacerlo. Ahora desde el otro lado, obviamente, como una persona de un país sin salida al mar siempre me sentí extremadamente fascinada por los sonidos del océano. Alguien de Florida probablemente lo tome como un hecho. Pero para mí, vine a Estados Unidos hace 10 años. Llegar al océano por primera vez fue simplemente una experiencia milagrosa. Y por eso yo quería jugar con esos sonidos. Hay tres movimientos, y el primero se titula “To the Port” (Hacia el Puerto) y el segundo “To the Sea” (Hacia el Mar) y el tercero es “To the Sun” (Hacia el Sol). El primero explora literalmente los sonidos del puerto. Básicamente, el barco de vapor, las gaviotas, varios sonidos naturales del océano. Luego el segundo movimiento es la quietud, es más como la noche, como el fenómeno en Puerto Rico con [luciérnagas] en la noche. Así es que este es un movimiento particular que está inspirado en esa imaginería. Y luego el último movimiento es donde ese ritmo puertorriqueño entra en la música. Y le puse mi melodía. De tal modo que es como una canción con el llamado a los bailes y a una participación humana más activa.
Y se une de forma tan hermosa. Quiero decir, es una experiencia realmente rica escuchar estos tres movimientos. A mí me sorprende lo que dijiste sobre tu visita en el 2019. No solo el hecho de que pudiste experimentar con los mismos músicos, los músicos reales que tocarían la pieza musical. Yo me pregunto, en primer lugar, cuán raro es que un compositor tenga no solo sus propios experimentos en el piano que luego imagina en una forma orquestada, sino que tiene a los músicos que literalmente van a tocar la pieza musical correctamente ahí frente a ti para ayudarte. ¿Cómo fue eso? ¿Es eso tan raro como yo podría estar pensando de lo que es?
Sí, es bastante raro. Algunos grupos tratan de practicar este tipo de enfoque cada vez más en la actualidad. Pero todavía está hasta el punto de que en realidad puedes venir al lugar y trabajar con los músicos directamente y no se espera que termines la pieza allí mismo. Tu solo quiere dar algunos extractos y algunas partes para probar. Entonces, no es ese tipo de proceso de una sola línea en el que comienzas la pieza y la terminas, tu simplemente intentas cosas. Y por mucho que hablé con otros compositores, lo que escuché es que muchas veces donde algunos del grupo anterior lo intentaron el primer año, ellos terminan sin usarlo el próximo año o terminan usando ciertas partes de las canciones que intentaron y no otras. Por lo tanto, brinda esta oportunidad de cometer errores, de intentar y fallar, lo cual es muy importante para aprender y experimentar y para impulsar su lenguaje musical más allá de lo que podría sentir que es su zona de conforte.
Eso tiene mucho sentido. Y también está, me lo estoy imaginando y me pregunto si puedes comentar sobre esto, el lujo de venir a Holyoke para estar no solo con los músicos, sino con algunos otros compositores y dentro de una de las comunidades puertorriqueñas per cápita más grandes en los EE. UU. Y me pregunto ¿cuánto puede haber agregado o transformado las ideas que trajiste de Florida en el 2019? y ¿qué agregó eso a la pieza que finalmente terminaste escribiendo?
Sí, definitivamente fue extremadamente importante. Ya sabes, la mayoría de las otras compañías, que probablemente ya las entrevistaste, tienen al menos algún tipo de conexión con Puerto Rico. O tienen orígenes [hispanos]. Así es que definitivamente escuchar su música y su interpretación de este tema me impactó mucho. Pero también nos quedamos en el lugar de alojamiento y desayuno de Jay, siendo el propio Jay descendiente de puertorriqueños. [Él fue] tan bueno, tan hospitalario y tan amable. ¡A veces se reflejaba incluso en la comida del desayuno! Y así, estar en el ambiente allí definitivamente agregó algo musicalmente o en términos de actitud emocional o espiritual a la pieza que estaba escribiendo. Así es que yo diría que el tercer movimiento fue completamente algo que salió de allí, de mi experiencia en Holyoke porque inicialmente yo estaba planeando una estructura un poco diferente para la pieza y también un enfoque diferente.
Ahora, si alguien buscara más música de Liliya Ugay, ¿encontraría otras piezas que podrían ser similares a esta? ¿O fue más bien un alejamiento para ti de tu lenguaje normal, tus tipos normales de expresiones? ¿Dónde encaja esto con tu catálogo general de trabajo?
Yo diría que es un poco diferente, probablemente debido al tema. Pero de alguna manera, ya sabes, mi música refleja mi vida y mi identidad, siendo una inmigrante, teniendo este origen étnico multicultural. De tal modo que de alguna manera, sí, definitivamente es mi música. Y armónicamente, es mi lenguaje. En cuanto al timbre, hay mucha desviación porque estaba usando imágenes muy directas en mi cabeza. Y esos eran los sonidos de ese mundo y del mar, y también tuve la oportunidad de experimentar con los sonidos de antemano. Así es que yo diría que es ambas cosas, está dentro de mi zona musical. Pero al mismo tiempo se apartaría un poco en cuanto a la calidad del mismo sonido experimental.
Y esta formación particular de conjunto de sala, lo que ellos llaman un “conjunto de Pierrot,” ¿es esto una combinación de instrumentos para los que has escrito antes y con los que habías tenido alguna experiencia? ¿O era para ti una especie de nuevo conjunto de texturas y colores con que trabajar?
Sabes, de hecho, yo nunca antes había escrito para un conjunto de Pierrot. Yo he escrito para diferentes tipos de conjuntos similares, [grupos] más grandes de nueve u ocho instrumentos, pero nunca para este sexteto en particular. Así es que también me atrajo esta idea inicialmente porque estaba pensando, yo necesito tener experiencia en Pierrot, es una de las instrumentaciones estándar de los compositores y la composición.
Y como dije antes, la gama de colores y texturas que sacas de este conjunto muy, muy compacto es realmente sorprendente. Island of Enchantment, no es una pieza larga porque ninguna de las piezas de El Puerto Rico es particularmente larga, pero hay mucha variedad en ella. Hay tal cambio de un movimiento al siguiente de todo tipo de variedad, así es que realmente lo aprecio. Me pregunto si tuvo el efecto de abrirte un nuevo tipo de idea, o una nueva dirección en tu música que ahora has llevado adelante en tu próximo proyecto.
Definitivamente. Después de este trabajo, definitivamente me siento muy cómoda. En primer lugar, yo estoy tomando básicamente cualquier tema y siento que puedo encontrar la conexión con él. Porque al principio yo solo estaba un poco, no estaba preocupada, pero estaba como, “bueno, ¿podré realmente hacerlo mío, pero al mismo tiempo dirigido a Puerto Rico?” Algo que creo que pude hacer. Pero también aumenta mi confianza en el uso de estas particulares combinaciones de timbres que estaba usando aquí. ¡Así es que definitivamente me ha hecho aprender las habilidades de orquestación!
Yo también aprecio, junto con esas texturas dentro de la pieza, el lugar que ocupa esta pieza dentro del proyecto, tal como es ahora. Porque, como dices, la mayoría de los otros compositores involucrados tienen una conexión más directa con Puerto Rico, ya sea por haber nacido allí o tener ascendencia allí. Y realmente aprecio tu propia conexión con esa historia de una manera muy indirecta, y creo que también tiene una verdadera validez de perspectiva sobre Puerto Rico viniendo de alguien que no es de allí y que en realidad está tomando esa experiencia y traduciéndola a través de tu propia experiencia. Así es que gracias por eso. ¡Y gracias por estar con nosotros hoy! Es genial verte. Que pena que no pudieras estar aquí, pero todas las razones son muy comprensibles. Y sé, como dije antes, que la experiencia de ser madre es tan importante como todo lo demás que estás haciendo. De tal modo que gracias por tomarte el tiempo para hablar de esta manera con nosotros hoy.
Gracias por recibirme. Fue un placer hablar contigo.
El Puerto Rico is a collaboration of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts (MIFA), New England Public Media and GBH Music, which originally published a version of this post.