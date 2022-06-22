Composer Liliya Ugay creates a musical daydream from her own imagined sounds of Puerto Rico

Interview with Liliya Ugay

Brian McCreath, GBH: "Island of Enchantment" is the piece that you wrote as part of El Puerto Rico with the Victory Players. I guess I want to walk back to the very beginning of your involvement with this project and ask about the concept of writing a piece inspired by Puerto Rico. Your own background is from Uzbekistan originally and now in the United States, and I wonder what attracted you to send a proposal to write a piece of music that would have anything to do with Puerto Rico. Is Puerto Rico a place that you visited before or that you knew anything about?

Liliya Ugay: Yes, it's really interesting, right? In fact, I've never been to Puerto Rico. I don't have Puerto Rican roots and I just was very intrigued by this place. So I was researching a lot and reading a lot. And when I saw the invitation for this proposal, I felt like I would like to try something, because I'd like to explore this idea of imaginative place and imaginative from the way that [Puerto Rico] also has different beautiful phenomenons, both historically and in terms of nature. So I decided to try and then apply for this project, and I was happy to be here just to accept it.

Sure. And was that research and looking into Puerto Rico something that had already been in process or was it sort of inspired by the proposal in the first place?

In some ways it was inspired by the proposal. Now, I knew a few things about Puerto Rico before, but I come from a quite opposite place of the world. And in fact, Uzbekistan being a double locked country, a country that doesn't have direct access to the water, we have to cross the border of another country to get access to the sea or ocean. I was always been fascinated with places like Puerto Rico that are islands. So I have this imagination of being on an island or being in a place where you've never been before. And so that's how the idea for the piece came down from Tian.

You say in your notes that originally when the proposal was accepted and you started making plans that you had ambitions to actually go to Puerto Rico?

Yes, I did. The pandemic ruined it. So then it's remained being this imaginative island. I did go recently to Destin, Florida, which is not quite the same thing. But I was like as I was finishing the piece I was there and I was trying to re-imagine my work in that place. But I think for me, what attracts me is not the fact that it's being realized or not, but that the entire place is imagation for me. It's kind of my fairy tale on Puerto Rico as a place. There are some things that I personally find that connect me to the Puerto Rican people is that I have strived my whole life being a minority in my country, I'm half Russian/Tatar, and half Korean. So I'm half Korean, half Tatar, and I always felt like I've been a minority there and coming to the United States. Yes, it's a culture of immigrants, but still there is a sense of being in a minority, a sort of sense of longing for home, a sense of nostalgia in some ways. And that is another, I think, emotional content of the piece that I was exploring here. And so the island's nostalgia, trying to be there, the place that you would like it to be.

That's fascinating that you find this connection in the condition, the way of life, of the Puerto Rican experience in the world, and your own experience in a sort of philosophical way. But were you tempted at all to look into Puerto Rican folk music or any elements that way to draw into your music for this particular piece?

Yes, I definitely did. I was watching various videos and listening to Puerto Rican music, I found a particular interest in Puerto Rican rhythms. And in fact, the third movement of this piece is entirely based on two Puerto Rican rhythms that I was finding online and I was thinking, how would that bass match with the harmonic language with these rhythms?

And as you say, you're from a landlocked country and the idea of being in a place where the ocean is kind of all around also led you to some really beautifully expressive sounds that you draw from this small ensemble. And I wonder if you can describe how you came to those sounds. I'm thinking, especially of the sounds of seagulls and these evocative textures that you've built into the piece. Was there a lot of experimentation involved on your part or did you draw on techniques that you had used in other works that you had written before?

Victory Players, the ensemble that will be performing this work, what is so great about this project is that they allowed us to try the excerpts of the piece before we wrote the final version. So two years ago, 2019, I actually went to Holyoke and we were in residence and we just tried little excerpts. We were trying different sound worlds with the ensemble and that was, I think, extremely helpful. And I really felt like I benefited from doing that. Now from the other side, obviously, as a person from a landlocked country always felt extremely fascinated by the sounds of the ocean. Someone from Florida probably takes it as a given. But for me, I came to America 10 years ago. To come to the ocean for the first time was just a miraculous experience. And so I wanted to play with those sounds. There's three movements, and the first one is titled "To the Port" and the second one "To the Sea" and the third one is "To the Sun." The first one literally explores the sounds of the port. So basically the steamboat, the seagulls, various natural ocean sounds. Then the second movement is stillness, it's more like the night, like the phenomenon in the Puerto Rico with [fireflies] at night. So this is a particular movement that is inspired by that imagery. And then the last movement is where that Puerto Rican rhythm comes into the music. And I set my melody into it. So it's like a song with the call for dances and more active human participation.

And it comes together so beautifully. I mean, it's a really rich experience to listen through all three of these movements. I'm struck by what you said about your visit in 2019. Not only the fact that you were able to experiment with the musicians themselves, the actual musicians who would be playing the piece of music. I wonder, first of all, how rare that is for a composer to have not just your own experiments on the piano that you then imagine in an orchestrated form, but you have the musicians who are literally going to be playing the piece of music right there in front of you to help you. What was that like? Is that as rare as I might be thinking that it is?

Yes, it is quite rare. Some groups of trying to practice this kind of approach more and more nowadays. But it's still to the point that you actually just can come to the place and work with musicians directly and you're not expected to finish the piece right there. You just want to give some excerpts and some parts to try. So it's not that sort of one, single line process where you start the piece and finish the piece, you just try things. And as much as I talk to other composers, what I heard is that many times where some of the previous group what they tried the first year, they end up not using next year or they end up using certain parts of the songs that they tried and not others. So it gives this opportunity to make mistakes, to try and fail, which is so important for learning and for experimenting and for pushing your musical language ahead of what you might feel like your comfort zone is.

That makes a lot of sense. And there's also the--I am imagining and I wonder if you can comment on this--the luxury of coming to Holyoke to be not just with the musicians, but with some other composers and within one of the largest per capita Puerto Rican communities in the U.S. And I wonder how much that may have added to or transformed the ideas that you brought with you from Florida in 2019 and what that added to the piece that you eventually ended up writing.

Yes, it definitely was extremely important. You know, most of the other companies, you probably interviewed them already, they have at least some kind of connection to Puerto Rico. Or they have [Hispanic] origins. So definitely hearing their music and their take on this theme impacted me a lot. But also we stayed in Jay's bed and breakfast place, Jay being of Puerto Rican descent himself. [He was] so nice, so much hospitality, and so kind. It was reflected sometimes even in the breakfast food! And so being in the environment there definitely added something either musically or in terms of emotional or spiritual attitude to the piece that I was writing. So I would say the third movement was completely something that came out of there, out of my experience being in Holyoke because I initially I was planning a little bit of a different structure for the piece and also a different approach to it.

Now, if someone were to look into more music by Liliya Ugay, would they find other pieces that might be similar to this? Or was this more of a departure for you from your normal language, your normal kinds of expressions? Where does this fit in with your overall catalog of work?

It's a little bit of a departure I would say, probably because of the topic. But in some ways, you know, my music reflects my life and my identity, being an immigrant, having this multicultural origin ethnically. So in some ways, yes, it is definitely my music. And like harmonically, it's my language. In terms of the timbre, there's a lot of departure because I was using such direct images in my head. And those were the sounds of that world and the sea, and also I had such a chance to experiment with the sounds beforehand. So I would say it's both, it is within my musical zone. But at the same time it would depart a little bit in terms of the experimental sound quality of it.

And this particular formation of chamber ensemble, what they call a "Pierrot ensemble," is this a combination of instruments that you've written for before that you'd had some experience with? Or was this sort of a new set of textures and colors to work with for you?

You know, in fact, I've never written for a Pierrot ensemble before. I've written for different types of similar ensembles, larger [groups of] nine or eight instruments, but never for this particular sextet. So I was also attracted by this idea initially because I was thinking, I need to have Pierrot experience, it's one of the standard instrumentation of composers and composition.

And as I said before, the range of colors and textures that you pull out of this very, very compact ensemble is really striking. Island of Enchantment, it's not a long piece because none of the pieces in El Puerto Rico are really particularly long, but there's so much variety in it. There's such a turning from one movement through the next of all kinds of variety, so I really appreciate it. I wonder if it had the effect of opening a new sort of idea to you, or a new direction in your music that you've now taken forward in your next project.

Definitely. After this work, I definitely feel very comfortable. First of all, I'm taking basically any subject and I feel like I can find the connection to it. Because at first I was just a little bit, not worried, but I was like, "well, will I actually be able to make it my own but at the same time directed towards Puerto Rico?" Which I think I was able to do. But it also raises my confidence in using these particular timbre combinations that I was using here. So it definitely has made me learn the skills of orchestration!

I also appreciate along with those textures within the piece, just the place that this piece holds within the project, as it is right now. Because, as you say, most of the other composers involved have a more direct connection to Puerto Rico, either having been born there or ancestry there. And I really appreciate your own connection to that history in a very indirect way, and I think that also has a true validity of perspective about Puerto Rico coming from someone who's not from there and who actually is is taking in that experience and translating it through your own experience. So, thank you for that. And thank you for being with us today! It's great to see you. I'm sorry that you couldn't be here, but all the reasons are very understandable. And I know, as I said earlier, that the experience of being a parent is just as important as everything else you're doing. So, thanks for making the time to talk this way with us today.

Thank you for having me. It was a pleasure talking to you.