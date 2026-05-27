Sounds, Tears & Skins

Sounds, Tears and Skins will be broadcast on Saturday, June 6 at 1 on Classical NEPM.

Sounds, Tears and Skins is a program of four new mini-operas by American composers that was premiered by Ensemble Télémaque at the Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity in Florence, Massachusetts in April 2026.

The program features compositions by John Aylward, Yu-Hui Chang, David Dominique and Kate Soper. All of the works were commissioned for this program by Ensemble Télémaque.

Ensemble Télémaque:

Raoul Lay, conductor

Agnès Audiffren, actor

Brigitte Peyé, soprano

Linda Amrani, clarinet

Christian Bini, percussion

Charlotte Campana, flute

Jean-Floret Gabriel, cello

Gérard Occello, trumpet

Yann Le Roux-Sèdes, violin

Julia Sinoimeri, accordion

Raoul Lay is the founder and conductor of Ensemble Télémaque.

Raoul Lay

Raoul Lay.mp3 Listen • 1:08

John Aylward, Between Heaven and Earth

1 of 2 — John Alyward John Aylward 2 of 2 — Franz Werfel Franz Werfel

John Aylward’s compositions often explore the intersection of time, memory and myth. He has received awards and fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, The American Academy of Arts and Letters, The Fromm Foundation and others. A film of his chamber opera Oblivion won Best Musical Film at Cannes in 2025. John is also director of the Ecce Ensemble and the Etchings Festival and currently teaches at Clark University.

John Aylward’s comments on Between Heaven and Earth.

John Aylward.mp3 John Aylward comments on Between Heaven and Earth Listen • 2:47

Oblivion, Angelus: The Music of John Aylward

Yu-Hui Chang, Accidental Hero

1 of 2 — Yu-Hui-Chang-final-web-6826-1024x683.jpg Yu-Hui Chang Sharona Jacobs 2 of 2 — images.jpeg Mary Jayne Gold

Yu-Hui Chang is a native of Taiwan. Her work often focusses on human connection and the breaking of cultural and stylistic boundaries. She has received awards from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a fellowship from the Guggenheim Foundation and commissions from a number of organizations including Fromm and Koussevitzky. She currently teaches at Brandeis University.

Yu-Hui Chang’s comments on Accidental Hero.

Yu-Hui Chang.mp3 Yu-Hui Chang's comments on Accidental Hero Listen • 1:36

David Dominique, The Imposter

1 of 3 — David-Dominique-Headshot-Radcliffe-683x1024.jpg David Dominique TONY RINALDO 2 of 3 — Claude McKay Claude McKay 3 of 3 — Arna Bontemps Arna Bontemps

David Dominque’s The Imposter is part of a multi-volume speculative fiction opera, Steam. David is a musician, writer and educator who composes chamber music, jazz, rock, and music for theater, film and multi-media installations. He has received a number of awards including fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, Harvard-Radcliffe, and the Aaron Copland fellowship from McDowel. He currently teaches at the College of William & Mary.

David Dominique’s comments on The Imposter

David Dominique.mp3 Listen • 2:42

1 of 4 — Kate Soper Kate Soper Maggie Shannon / Kate Soper 2 of 4 — Unknown-1.jpeg Antonin Artaud 3 of 4 — Unknown-2.jpeg Paolo Uccello 4 of 4 — Filippo Brunelleschi Filippo Brunelleschi

Kate Soper, Antonin Artaud’s Drama of the Mind (featuring Paolo Uccello

Kate Soper is a composer, performer and writer. Her work often blends theater and music into a mix of opera, musical theater and performance art. A Pulitzer Prize finalist and a Rome Prize fellow, in 2025, she appeared with the New York Philharmonic in her monodrama Orpheus Orchestra Opus Onus, a work commissioned by the Philharmonic. Kate is also co-director and vocalist with the Wet Ink Ensemble and currently teaches at Smith College.

Kate Soper’s comments on Antonin Artaud’s Drama of the Mind (featuring Paolo Uccello)

Kate Soper.mp3 Listen • 3:09

This performance was recorded at the Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity by Peter Wildermuth.

Sounds, Tears & Skins was produced for Classical NEPM by John Voci.

