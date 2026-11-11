Join poet laureates Elizabeth Thomas (East Hartford) and Frederick-Douglass Knowles (Hartford) for Bards Against Hunger from 2-4 PM Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester CT. Bring food items to donate to the Bards Against Hunger Connecticut, an initiative that stocks local food pantries, as a way for writers in the area to give back to their communities.

After the two featured poets perform, the mic will be open to both poets (1 page max) and musicians (1 song).

Bards Against Hunger is a national grassroots poetry initiative founded in 2013 on Long Island, New York, by the Bards Initiative. The project combines local poetry readings, open mics, and commemorative anthologies with food drives to stock regional food banks and pantries.

For details, visit uuse.org

