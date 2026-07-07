Beginner Argentine Tango Series in Hadley

Monday Night Tango's 8 week Argentine tango series for absolute beginners runs Mondays, July 13 through August 31, at East Street Dance Center in Hadley.

Each night starts with a beginner class from 7 to 8 PM covering the walk, the embrace, musicality, floorcraft, and figures you'll actually use at a social dance.

Class is followed by a practica from 8 to 10 PM. That means guided practice and social dancing, where the night's material turns into real dancing.

No partner or experience needed. Coming solo is normal, and partners rotate.

East Street Dance Center, Studio 4

47 East St, Hadley, MA 01035

Look for the water tower, then the red door on the street side of the building. Plenty of parking in back.

Full series: $200

Drop in class and practica: $20 to $40 sliding scale, suggested $30

Practica only: $10 to $20

Details and signup:

https://abtango.com/beginnerseries

Questions:

andibriantango@gmail.com