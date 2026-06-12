Intro to Clown - One Day Workshop
Intro to Clown - One Day Workshop
In this 4 hour workshop we will begin to explore the comic world of the clown. Through a series of movement exercises, improvised songs and group games we will bring our bodies and imaginations to life, and reignite our appetites for pleasure and play - all in service of making people laugh!
Northampton Karate
$60
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gabriel Levey
gabe.levey@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Gabriel Levey
gabe.levey@gmail.com
Northampton Karate
320 Riverside DriveNorthampton, Massachusetts 01060