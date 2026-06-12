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Intro to Clown - One Day Workshop

Allie Eaton attempts to float while performing a skit during a clown class at Northampton Karate, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Florence. DANIEL JACOBI II / Staff Photo

Intro to Clown - One Day Workshop

In this 4 hour workshop we will begin to explore the comic world of the clown. Through a series of movement exercises, improvised songs and group games we will bring our bodies and imaginations to life, and reignite our appetites for pleasure and play - all in service of making people laugh!

Northampton Karate
$60
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gabriel Levey
gabe.levey@gmail.com
www.gabriellevey.com

Artist Group Info

Gabriel Levey
gabe.levey@gmail.com
www.gabriellevey.com
Northampton Karate
320 Riverside Drive
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
https://northamptonkarate.com