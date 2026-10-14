Who Else Opposed Monarchy in 1776?
Who Else Opposed Monarchy in 1776?
What can we learn from 18th Century Middle Eastern, Indigenous American and South Asian political thought in opposing oligarchy today? Join the Feinberg Series for a lecture by the esteemed Stanford historian Priya Satia. Read more: https://websites.umass.edu/feinberg/satia/
UMASS Amherst Student Union, 405-415
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
UMass Amherst History Department Feinberg Series
feinberg@history.umass.edu
UMASS Amherst Student Union, 405-415
41 Campus Center WayAmherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-835-1706
lpavlova@cp.umass.edu