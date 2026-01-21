Culture to Do: Jan. 21 2026

'65 Years of As Schools Match Wits' Screening and Filmmaker Q&A

NEPM Studios, Springfield

Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the 65th anniversary of As Schools Match Wits, one of the nation's longest-running academic quiz show competitions. Our new 45-minute documentary film explores the rich history of one of the longest-running academic quiz shows in the country, featuring archival footage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories. After the screening, enjoy a Q&A with ASMW executive producers Tony Dunne of NEPM and Mark St. Jean of Westfield State University with longtime ASMW host Beth Ward for an inside look at the making of this milestone documentary.

Math Alive!

Springfield Museums

Opens Saturday Jan. 24

Math Alive! was developed in collaboration with the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, NASA, MATHCOUNTS, the National Society of Professional Engineers, and the Society of Women Engineers. The exhibition brings to life the real math behind what we love most — sports, dancing, design, music, movie-making, robotics, and more — in highly immersive and interactive experiences. It’s at the Springfield Science Museum through Sunday, May 3.

Stitch 'n Flix Series

Academy of Music, Northampton

Groundhog Day: Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m.

Sense and Sensibility: Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

Bridget Jones' Diary: Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Here’s your chance to craft your way through classical films. Bring your friends and your knitting, crocheting, embroidery, or any portable craft project to the theater and enjoy classic films in a relaxed, welcoming environment. With gently dimmed lighting, you can work on your projects while watching beloved movies on the big screen. Each event also features special guests from the local crafting community, showcasing their work and offering pop-up shops full of handmade treasures.

National Theatre Live: Hamlet

Amherst Cinema: Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington: Saturday, January 31 at 7 p.m.You know how we love the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD shows at local movie theaters. Here’s a close cousin: performances from London’s Royal National Theatre shown at local movie houses. Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) is Hamlet in this fearless, contemporary take on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy. Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate, very well-known question.

Community Free Day 2026

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free for all, MASS MoCA’s January 2026 community celebration rocks the galleries with thematic museum tours and art-making in Kidspace, including a special 4 p.m. performance by devynn emory in Building 5, the location of “POWER FULL BECAUSE WE’RE DIFFERENT” by Jeffrey Gibson.

Poems with Wings

Wendell Meetinghouse on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.

Local poet and actor Court Dorsey and cellist Eugene Friesen will present a program of poetry with improvised cello, described to me by Court as “an astonishing array of poems, from dark to light, from the absurd to the sublime — socks, cats, the creation and destruction of the world — all cradled in the loving arms of Eugene and his cello.” Note: If you’ve seen the Paul Winter Consort at Bombyx, you’ve heard Eugene’s beautiful artistry.

PanOpera: Cinderella

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Saturday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

PanOpera is a professional ensemble committed to the equitable development of high-quality, diverse, and innovative operatic performances meant to enrich the cultural tapestry of the Pioneer Valley. They are presenting Pauline Viardot's 1904 chamber opera adaptation of the classic fairytale, Cinderella. Performed in English with piano accompaniment, it promises to warm your heart.

Cello & Chocolate

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Here’s a lovely multi-sensory experience that will feature the rich sounds of the Jeremy Harman and Dave Haughey Cello Duo paired with the delicious flavors of Ana Bandeira Chocolates of Northampton. Dave is the owner of Ana Bandeira Chocolates and a stellar multi-genre cellist. Jeremy is Artistic Director of the New Directions Cello Festival and professor of cello at Berklee.

Bad Bad Hats

The Drake, Amherst

Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

Bad Bad Hats is an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge met in college and formed the band in 2012. Since then, they have toured the country many times in their trusty minivan. BBH has toured with The Beths, Margaret Glaspy, The Front Bottoms, Hippo Campus, and Michelle Branch, among many others. Their fourth album will be released in April.

Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing

Notchview, Windsor

Daily through Sunday, March 15 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Notchview is renowned for its Nordic skiing and snowshoeing and with our recent snowfall, conditions are good! With over 25 miles of trails to explore, there is something for everyone. Almost half of the trails are groomed and track-set for classical cross-country skiing and 5 miles are groomed for skate skiing. You can also snowshoe alongside the ski trails or go off track and explore the backcountry. Anyone can get day passes; Trustees members can get season passes.

COMING SOON

Greenfield Winter Carnival

Friday, Feb. 6 – Sunday, Feb. 8

This Greenfield tradition has been happening since 1922! This year’s list of activities include ice sculpture contests, fireworks, parade of lights, glow party, family activities, yeti hunt, fire and ice show, jigsaw puzzle contest, cribbage tournament, cardboard sled race, k9 keg pull, chili cook off, vintage snowmobiles, sledding, ice skating, and more. Be sure to visit the LAVA Center, where you can see a restored nine-minute film, “Greenfield’s Winter Carnival, 1923.”

Golden Girls Bingo

Bombyx, Florence

Friday, February 13 and Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

Add some dazzle to the winter darkness with Golden Girls-themed bingo! High Five Books presents these events filled with rowdy bingo, Golden Girls trivia, prizes, and laughs. Caftans, shoulder pads and sweater sets encouraged. Psst! The January event is already sold out. Nab tickets now!

Wine Tasting with Rick Steves

Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on Zoom

Ticket sales end Monday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Join travel expert Rick Steves for an unforgettable virtual wine tasting adventure! Whether you're a long-time wine aficionado or just beginning your tasting journey, this will be fun and educational. Six mini bottles of wine (enough for two to taste) will be shipped directly to your door. Then sip along during this delightful evening with Rick. Listen to his stories and learn about the different European wine varietals and flavors. I’m thinking that this would be a lovely Valentine’s Day gift idea!

CJ Chenier

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Clayton Joseph Chenier is Creole music royalty. His father, the legendary Clifton Chenier, invented the style of music we know today as Zydeco and was the first Creole musician to be recognized with a Grammy Award. Raised in this indigenous American culture with its’ own distinctive language, cuisine and music, C.J. delivers soulful vocals along with jaw-dropping masterful accordion-driven Rock, Zydeco and Blues.

Valley Classical: Camille Thomas, cello with Julien Brocal, piano

Sweeney Hall, Smith College

Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m.

Camille Thomas is a Franco-Belgian cellist who has won multiple awards and performed with renowned European ensembles. Julien Brocal, Camille Thomas’s frequent chamber music partner gives recitals worldwide and works to promote music and the arts in unusual places, organizing workshops to introduce people to classical music. They have planned an interesting and eclectic program for their Valley Classical concert.

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Massachusetts

North Adams: Saturday, Feb. 14

Westfield: Sunday, March 8

UMass Amherst: Saturday, April 11

From December to April, Plungers commit to raise at least $100 to support Special Olympics athletes throughout the state, including three plunges in our region. Every dollar raised directly supports year-round sports training and competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities in Massachusetts. Now’s a good time to register and let your fundraising go viral!