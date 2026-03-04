Culture to Do: March 4, 2026

Jones Library Topping Off Ceremony

Amity Street, Amherst

Beam Signing Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5

Ceremony Friday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Here’s a chance to celebrate the substantial renovations that are happening at the Jones Library. A Topping Off Ceremony is a way to celebrate a milestone during the construction of a new building — when one of the last steel beams is put in place. Community members will be able to sign the beam on Wednesday and Thursday. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the public to literally put their mark on the building. Then on Friday, community members will gather behind the Strong House (67 Amity Street) to watch the beam be put in place after a brief ceremony.

Maple Days

Old Sturbridge Village

Now through Sunday, March 15

When the weather is just right — below freezing at night and above freezing during the day — Old Sturbridge Village smells of firewood smoke and boiling sap as they demonstrate the entire sugar-making process. And here’s some historical context from the folks at OSV: Maple sugar became a quiet symbol of independence during the Revolutionary era. Later, many New England abolitionists embraced maple as an alternative to Caribbean sugar produced by enslaved labor.

Tanglewood 2026

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 5

Tanglewood will shine brightly with the energy and innovation of world-class artists all summer long. The BSO, under the baton of Music Director Andris Nelsons and other acclaimed conductors, will perform works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky as well as contemporary trailblazers like Carlos Simon, Joe Hisaishi, and John Adams. The Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart will offer thrilling concerts spanning genres. In early August, “We The People: Our Shared Past, Present, and Future,” a collection of concerts and events curated by Yo-Yo Ma, will explore the wisdom and contributions of the many people that make up this country.

Western Massachusetts Sacred Harp Singing Convention

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The music is sacred, the singing is social, and no prior singing experience is required. For nearly 200 years the Sacred Harp tune book has been a wellspring of the “shapenote” tradition, one of America’s oldest community singing practices, best known through hymns like “Amazing Grace” and “Wayfaring Stranger.” The heartland of Sacred Harp singing is in the deep south, but Western Mass. connections run deep, from songs by locals in the eighteenth century, to the famous weekly Tuesday singing at Smith College’s Helen Hills Chapel. Tune in to today’s Fabulous 413 to learn more from the convention’s chair Tim Eriksen.

Spring Flower Show

Mount Holyoke College Botanic Garden, South Hadley

Saturday, March 7 – Sunday, March 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Mount Holyoke College Botanic Garden is pleased to welcome the public to the 54th annual Spring Flower Show. This beloved tradition draws thousands of visitors from near and far to enjoy the sights and smells of Spring in the final days of Winter. Thousands of vibrant tulips, cheery daffodils and fragrant hyacinths along with many other Spring blooms will be creatively displayed. Admission is free.

2026 Spring Bulb Show

Botanic Garden of Smith College, Northampton

Opening lecture Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Visit Saturday, March 7 – Sunday, March 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

For the past few weeks, Smith College’s greenhouse horticulturist has been pulling pots of bulbs from the cooler and bringing them into the greenhouse spaces to wake them up and get them growing. Botanist and writer Peter Grima will kick off this year’s show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a lecture at Weinstein Auditorium, Wright Hall that delves into Emily Dickinson’s interest in botany and a preview of the bulb show.

Valley Classical: Camille Thomas, cello with Julien Brocal, piano

Sweeney Hall, Smith College

Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m.

Camille Thomas is a Franco-Belgian cellist who has won multiple awards and performed with renowned European ensembles. Julien Brocal, Camille Thomas’s frequent chamber music partner gives recitals worldwide and works to promote music and the arts in unusual places, organizing workshops to introduce people to classical music. They have planned an interesting and eclectic program for their Valley Classical concert.

Taconic Trout Unlimited: Fly Tying

Wander, 34 Depot Street, Pittsfield

Saturday, March 7 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Wander is a trans-owned café and community gathering space which opened last January. The Taconic Chapter of the national river conservation organization Trout Unlimited has been in Berkshire County for 50 years. If you’ve been fly fishing for decades and like to tie flies, or if you want to explore something new, this free event will be fun. No experience necessary, all supplies will be provided. If you have your own vise, feel free to bring it. Plus! Check out the segment on Wander in Tuesday’s Fabulous 413.

Women in Art

Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield

On View Sunday, March 8 – Friday, March 27

Opening Reception Sunday, March 8th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This show, opening on International Women’s Day, highlights the diversity of women’s artistic vision — bold or subtle, experimental or traditional. It will feature the creativity of 73 Berkshires-based women artists working across all media — painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital, fiber and more.

Pioneer Valley Symphony and Chorus: Grant Us Peace

Abbey Chapel, Mount Holyoke College

Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

This concert is a collaborative call for peace and harmony featuring the PVS Orchestra and Chorus in collaboration with Illumine Vocal Arts Ensemble and Amherst College Glee Club. The concert opens with Gustav Holst’s Walt Whitman Overture bursting forth with energy and optimism. Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring follows, evoking the American landscape with timeless simplicity. The concert concludes with Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem, a powerful plea for peace, that interweaves texts from Walt Whitman, the Bible, and political speeches into soaring choral splendor.

Holyoke Civic Symphony: War Stories

Holyoke Community College

Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

The Holyoke Civic Symphony, under the direction of David Kidwell, is made up of talented amateur musicians and students who perform an exciting mixture of styles and composers. Their mission is to make orchestral music accessible to Holyoke and the surrounding communities. Concerts are welcoming, unpretentious, and free. This season’s theme is “The Stories We Tell,” The March concert focuses on war stories with “Mars, the Bringer of War” from Holst’s The Planets, Richard Rodgers’ Victory at Sea (Symphonic Scenario), and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5.

Chamber @ the Drake: Johnny Gandelsman

The Drake, Amherst

Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m.

As a founding member of Brooklyn Rider and a member of the Silkroad Ensemble, Johnny Gandelsman has closely worked with such luminaries as Bela Fleck, Martin Hayes, Kayhan Kalhor, Yo-Yo Ma, Mark Morris, Anne Sofie von Otter, Alim Qasimov & Fargana Qasimova, Joshua Redman, Suzanne Vega, Abigail Washburn and Damian Woetzel. He will play works by Rhiannon Giddens, Akshaya Tucker, Ebun Oguntola, Layale Chaker, Tomeka Reid, Christina Courtin and Olivia Davis.

Cancionero de luto by Armando Bayolo

Listen Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m. on Classical NEPM

"Cancionero de Luto" first premiered in Holyoke last June. Performed by the MIFA Victory Players with Music Director Tianhui Ng and the Yale Choral Artists led by Choral Director Dr. Jeffrey Douma, it reflects on the tragedy of mass shootings in America. Here’s your chance to hear the radio broadcast premiere of this intensely moving piece on Classical NEPM.

History of Jazz Singing: The Voices and the Styles

Forbes Library, Northampton

Tuesdays, March 10 – April 28 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

This 8-week course, examines the history and nuances of Jazz singing, outlining key concepts in how vocal expression has been defined and perceived. There’s no test, no homework, no stress, no need to register, and you surely won't be called on to sing in class — only to listen and join in the discussion as you learn about the influential voices of Armstrong, Holiday, Waller, Fitzgerald, Eddie Jefferson, Sarah Vaughan, and many others.

Hiroaki Umeda

Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Choreographer and multidisciplinary artist Hiroaki Umeda has been a leading figure in Japan’s avant-garde arts scene over the last two decades. Dancing within a gorgeous digital stage environment, Umeda choreographs optical, tonal, sensorial, and spatiotemporal elements. Driven by his profound interest in time and space, Umeda’s singular artistic vision also includes composing, lighting design, scenography, and visual art.

COMING SOON

The Big Bad Bollocks St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Fueled by Guinness, Bushmills and an irrepressible desire to have fun, Big Bad Bollocks have been endearing themselves to punks, rockers, mods and pub rockers alike since 1989. Big Bad Bollocks are John Allen on vocals, squeezebox & whistle; Pino on lead guitar; Bob Richards on drums; and Ernie Wilson on bass.

Back Porch Songwriter Series: The Songs of Johnny Cash

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

It’s a wonderful — and very popular — concept. Choose a beloved songwriter, and invite local musicians to play their songs. For this iteration the Back Porch Songwriter Series presents an evening of songs by country music legend Johnny Cash, featuring an all-star line-up of performers including Ward Hayden, Lonesome Brothers, Steve Sanderson, Christa Joy, Lisa Bastoni, and the Deep River Ramblers. This will get you ready for the Back Porch festival, happening the following week!

Back Porch Festival

Northampton

Friday, March 27 – Sunday March 29

The Back Porch Festival is returning for its 12th year. The “Ramble Pass” gets you access to 50+ artists performing in venues all over downtown Northampton over three days. And, every night there’s a ticketed show at the Academy of Music: Bertha: Grateful Drag on Friday and the Bluegrass Spectacular on Saturday. (I’m with Her on Sunday is sold out.)

Very Hungry Caterpillar Day

Eric Carle Museum, Amherst

Saturday, March 29 from 12 – 4:30 p.m.

Head to the Carle for a joyful museum-wide celebration inspired by Eric Carle’s timeless classic that has delighted generations of young readers. Meet the Very Hungry Caterpillar and enjoy fun activities.

Berkshire Bach: J.S. Bach’s St. John Passion

First Congregational Church, Great Barrington

Saturday, April 11 at 3 p.m.

BBS choral director James Bagwell leads soloists, chorus, and orchestra in the dramatic St. John Passion, Bach’s earliest surviving work in the genre and predecessor to his powerful St. Matthew Passion. With tenor Gene Stenger as The Evangelist.

NEPM's Smart & Funny People: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m.

NEPM is rolling out a new event series called NEPM's Smart & Funny People. In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Now, she's one of NEPM's Smart & Funny People.

Madeleine Peyroux

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

Madeleine Peyroux’s stop on her “We are America” tour will be a deeply personal and powerfully resonant concert experience celebrating the diverse voices that form our collective musical heritage. Marking the 10th anniversary of her acclaimed Secular Hymns and the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album Dreamland, this tour brings Peyroux back to the roots of what first made her one of the most distinctive and arresting vocalists of her generation.