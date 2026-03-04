© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Author Allison Butler, Greenfield Farmer's Coop, WANDER Berkshires

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 4, 2026 at 10:54 AM EST
The Fabulous 413 speaks with author Allison Butler about new book, "The Judgement of Gender."
1 of 1  — PXL_20260302_183607713.jpg
The Fabulous 413 speaks with author Allison Butler about new book, "The Judgement of Gender."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We’re looking at the past to see its influence on the present in a new book. “The Judgement of Gender: How Women are Centered and Silenced in Pop Culture” by UMass professor Allison Butler comes out on International Women’s Day, March 8, and we talk with the author about what she discovered in her research for the book and changes we all can make to shift things for the better.

Heading towards the future, March means it’s almost time to get growing. The Greenfield Farmer’s Co-operative Exchange is one a few of its kind in the state, giving folx needed agricultural tools and supplies for 108 years. We speak with Jeff Budine about the importance of making sure our local growers can get what they need locally.

And right now, we’re celebrating in Pittsfield. WANDER Berkshires has recently received two awards from the greater community for their work so far. We speak with Jay Santangello about some of the events they have planned and the important space their place has created in such a short period of time.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSCOMMUNITY ACTIONAGRICULTURELGBTQIA+
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
