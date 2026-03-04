Author Allison Butler, Greenfield Farmer's Coop, WANDER Berkshires

We’re looking at the past to see its influence on the present in a new book. “ The Judgement of Gender : How Women are Centered and Silenced in Pop Culture” by UMass professor Allison Butler comes out on International Women’s Day, March 8, and we talk with the author about what she discovered in her research for the book and changes we all can make to shift things for the better.

Heading towards the future, March means it’s almost time to get growing. The Greenfield Farmer’s Co-operative Exchange is one a few of its kind in the state, giving folx needed agricultural tools and supplies for 108 years. We speak with Jeff Budine about the importance of making sure our local growers can get what they need locally.