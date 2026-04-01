Culture to Do: April 1, 2026

413 Day

Progression Brewing Company, Northampton

Monday, April 13 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Join NEPM for the best local hangout of the year. Test your knowledge of local legends, landmarks, and lore in our 413-themed trivia showdown hosted by Monte and Kaliis of The Fabulous 413, enjoy live music from stellar local bands, and meet other public media fans from all over western Mass. NEPM members: your first drink is on us when you RSVP now.

Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival: Alienated Tongues

Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at Amherst Cinema

Wednesdays, April 8 – 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Integrative Learning Center, UMass

Over the course of all five Wednesdays in April, the Interdepartmental Program in Film Studies at UMass presents the 33rd season of the Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival, curated by Ayanna Dozier. “Alienated Tongues” pulls together bold visionary works from contemporary narrative and experimental women filmmakers that examine how communication might be a tool to dis-alienate ourselves from oppressive systems. Free and open to the public.

Flora & Fauna

Gallery A3, Amherst

On View Thursday, April 2 – Saturday, May 2

Opening Reception Friday, April 10 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Nancy Meagher, April Wind and Snow, oil on canvas (detail)

This exhibit features the work of two artists, Laura Holland and Nancy Meagher. Holland explores plant life growing inside and outside the glass walls of a greenhouse, in sequences of photographs assembled into artist books. In lushly textured oil paintings, Meagher revisits two favorite themes: flowers in a vase on a pink table and trees in melting snow on a hillside near her house. Working also with poetry and prose, both artists add stories about animals to the mix of the exhibit.

Great Hall Art Exhibit: All Our Relations

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Exhibit on view Thursday, April 2 – Saturday, May 30

This exhibit in the Center’s Great Hall, features work by Deborah Spears Moorehead, Seaconke Pokanoket Wampanoag, and Robert Peters, Mashpee Wampanoag, focusing on pre-colonization, the 350th Anniversary of Metacomet’s (King Philip’s) War and the Great Falls Massacre of 1676.

Parsons Dance

The Mahaiwe, Great Barrington

Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Known for its energized, athletic, and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. Their bold ensemble work and movement has solidified them as one of the world’s leading dance companies. Works, like the iconic Caught, exemplify this company’s innovation and huge audience appeal.

Slippery People - Music of the Talking Heads with Rival Galaxies

Iron Horse, Northampton

Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m.

Western Mass.-based Slippery People features the vocal powerhouse of Mackie Gene Spear and Abigail Parrow, backed by Rob Fontana on synths, Dan Thomas on guitar, Matt Postel on bass and the dynamic drums and percussion of Kade Parkin and Bill McManus Rival Galaxies is an energetic dance-punk group based in western Mass. The brainchild of frontman Mike Fucilli, its sound combines slick new wave synth vibes, syncopated punk-rock guitar riffs, and massive, shoutable choruses.

Quartetto Mosso: Beethoven and T.S. Eliot

Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College

Sunday, April 5 at 3 p.m.

This super interesting concert will look into the commonality between Beethoven’s late string quartets and TS Eliot’s final poems, the Four Quartets, with chamber ensemble Quartetto Mosso featuring Ron Gorevic and Beth Welty, violins; Delores Thayer, viola; Yoonhee Ko, cello; with Marty Kruger narrating.

David Brule: King Philip's War in Your Backyard

Leverett Elementary School, 85 Montague Rd, Leverett

Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

2026 is the 350th Anniversary of the massacre at Peskeompskut (now Turners Falls). In a surprise attack in May 1676, Captain Turner's forces slaughtered more than 300 largely unarmed local Native Americans camped there. David Brule is a member of the Nehantic Tribe in Connecticut and the chair of its Tribal Council. His talk will retrace the events of King Philip's/Metacomet’s War, its precedents and its aftermath. The talk is free, donations are encouraged.

Festival of Flowers

Springfield Museums

Thursday, April 9 – Sunday, April 12

The 13th annual Festival of Flowers will fill the galleries of the fine arts, history, and science museums with stunning floral arrangements. The clever and creative interpretations designed by florists and garden club members will bring paintings, sculptures, vehicles and even dinosaurs to life through color and texture.

Lucía

The Drake, Amherst

Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

In 2022 Lucía Gutierrez Rebolloso was a finalist at the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. She was the first Mexican artist to enter the contest. For the final round, Lucía chose “What a Difference a Day Makes,” a song that was popularized by Dinah Washington, but in its initial incarnation was a bolero written in Spanish by María Grever. The choice reflected her musical sensibility, influenced equally by the beauty of jazz and the Latin American songbook. Lucía won the competition. Her appearance at the Drake is part of the Fine Arts Center's Next50 series. Have a listen.

EGG HUNTS

Eggstravaganza

The Zoo in Forest Park, Springfield

Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Ticket sales close Friday at 12 p.m.

Eggstravaganza is a family-friendly event at The Zoo in Forest Park. It features a Bunny Trail around The Zoo with goodies for the kids, a visit from the Easter Bunny, face painting, crafts and animal encounters. Advance tickets are required to attend; no tickets will be sold at the gate. Parking is not included with your ticket.

Easter Egg Hunt

Wesley United Methodist Church, Hadley

Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

Activities including balloon twisting, and live animals start at 10 a.m. and the Easter egg hunt starts at 10:30. Consider bringing a non-perishable food item to support the Amherst Survival Center.

80th Annual Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble

Pittsfield Common

Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

The event will begin at 10 am and families are encouraged to arrive promptly as age group announcements will be made on-site. Bring your own baskets. The egg hunt will be divided into five age groups, starting with 2 – 3 year-olds, and ending with the big kids (9 – 11-year-olds). Prizes will be awarded to the golden egg finder in each age group. The event will also feature balloon twisting, face painting and a special appearance by Mr. Bunny.

Peter Cottontail’s Eggstravaganza

Unity Park, Turners Falls

Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m.

Children ages 4 – 12 are invited to take part in this popular community tradition. Kids will have an opportunity to get their pictures taken with Peter Cottontail, enjoy a bake sale, and participate in an egg hunt for approximately 5,000 candy and toy-filled eggs scattered throughout the park. Bring your own basket or bag.

Sensory Friendly Egg Hunt

Wistariahurst Museum, Holyoke

Saturday, April 4 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Designed for families with sensory sensitivities, this indoor egg hunt focuses on gentle exploration so every bunny feels comfortable and welcome. Each child can gather eggs and exchange them for prizes ranging from candy to fidget toys. Weather permitting, outdoor games and activities will add some fun to the event. Families can sign up for timed entry to ensure smooth check-in and each time slot will be limited to 10 families.

NAB TICKETS NOW

Judy Collins Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell Tour

Tanglewood, Lenox

Sunday, Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets go on Sale Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

Judy Collins will perform at Tanglewood with co-stars Mary Chapin Carpenter, Rosanne Cash, and very special guest Amanda Shires.

Barrington Stage 2026 Season

Wednesday, May 27 – Sunday, Oct. 25

Individual tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 1

The 2026 season at Barrington Stage Company mixes beloved classics with bold new work, including four world premieres. Highlights include productions of Driving Miss Daisy, A Chorus Line, and Noises Off, alongside new plays such as The Zionists: A Family Storm, Dead Girl’s Quinceañera, and The Urmetazoan. The season also includes a special limited run of Vanya, Simon Stephens’ one-actor adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

Chester Theatre 2026 Season

Friday, June 19 – Sunday, Aug. 23

Individual tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 7

What does the future hold? Can we change the world? These are the overarching questions in Chester’s 2026 season. The four plays are each very different, yet all have humor, courage, a little grit and a lot of discoveries. With futurist Buckminster Fuller, activist Fannie Lou Hamer, a group of scientists facing the unexplainable, and a peevish columnist offering transcendent advice, the season is alive with characters who ask: What is our hope for tomorrow?

COMING SOON

Amherst Lit Walk

Saturday, April 11 from 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Massachusetts Center for the Book and the Amherst Business Improvement District are partnering with downtown businesses and organizations to provide a day of author readings, poetry, and more in celebration of Amherst's rich literary community. It will feature readings from local authors and workshops and readings in partnership with the Emily Dickinson Museum, Amherst Historical Society, the UMass MFA Program, The Common, UMass Downtown, and local literary magazines and publishers.

NEPM's Smart & Funny People: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m.

NEPM is rolling out a new event series called “NEPM's Smart & Funny People.” In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Lebowitz's essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media — as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan.

Baby Animals

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Saturday, April 18 – Sunday, May 10

Welcome the arrival of Spring with the adorable Baby Animals Festival. Meet lambs, piglets, calves, chicks and kids (goats, that is), and enjoy events and activities throughout the Village, from daily talks about the farm and the Shakers to craft demonstrations, to walks along the Farm & Forest Trail.

Watermelon Wednesdays: Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

Whately Town Hall

Wednesday April 29 at 7 p.m.

The musical partnership between Alasdair Fraser, long regarded as Scotland's premier fiddle ambassador, and the sizzlingly-talented Californian cellist Natalie Haas may not seem an obvious one, but the duo's dazzling teamwork, driving rhythms, and their shared passion for improvising on the melody and the groove of Scottish tunes has helped reconstruct and revive the Scottish tradition of playing dance music on violin and cello.

Easthampton Clay Spring Pottery Sale

Millside Park, 2 Ferry Street, Easthampton

Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s like a big farmer’s market for locally fired pottery. Every year thousands of visitors come out to celebrate spring and shop for a large variety of handmade ceramics. With 40 talented local clay artists, guest artists, live music, florals and delicious eats from local food trucks, you can soak in the creative energy of a vibrant art scene. Free and open to the public.

NEPM's Smart & Funny People presents Ear Hustle Live!

Iron Horse, Northampton

Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

Ear Hustle was the first podcast created and produced in prison — featuring stories of the daily realities of life inside California’s San Quentin State Prison, shared by those living it. Co-hosts Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods launched the podcast when Woods was incarcerated at San Quentin. In 2018, Wood's sentence was commuted and he was released; he received a pardon in 2024. They’re coming to the Iron Horse to share stories from inside and outside prison, accompanied by musical performances and never-before-seen visuals.