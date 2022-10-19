© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz & World

Día de Muertos with artists Carlos Hernández Chávez and Gonzalo Cortés

New England Public Media
Published October 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
Gonzalo Cortés, at left, with Carlos Hernández Chávez.
1 of 2  — IMG_6500 copy.jpg
Gonzalo Cortés, at left, with Carlos Hernández Chávez.
Raquel Obregon
Gonzalo Cortés, at left, with Carlos Hernández Chávez.
2 of 2  — IMG_6501.jpg
Gonzalo Cortés, at left, with Carlos Hernández Chávez.
Raquel Obregon

Tertulia was honored with the presence of two artists from Connecticut who shared music and information about the well-known celebration of Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in Mexico, which happens on November 1.

Carlos Hernández Chávez, mural painter, musician, educator and humanist was born in Mexico. And Gonzalo Cortés, born in Chile, is a flutist, multi-instrumentalist and educator, and director of the Hartford Flute Ensemble.

Both were Tertulia’s guests on October 16, 2022.

There will be a live presentation on Oct. 29 10 to 5 p.m. at the Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford.

Tags
Jazz & World MUSICTERTULIA
Related Content