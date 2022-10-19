Día de Muertos with artists Carlos Hernández Chávez and Gonzalo Cortés

Tertulia was honored with the presence of two artists from Connecticut who shared music and information about the well-known celebration of Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in Mexico, which happens on November 1.

Carlos Hernández Chávez, mural painter, musician, educator and humanist was born in Mexico. And Gonzalo Cortés, born in Chile, is a flutist, multi-instrumentalist and educator, and director of the Hartford Flute Ensemble.

Both were Tertulia’s guests on October 16, 2022.

There will be a live presentation on Oct. 29 10 to 5 p.m. at the Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford.