Corn Brights: A color-dull experience

Alberto Martinez-Gonzalez, Media Mentor for NEPM Media Lab shares his food review in a collaboration between NEPM Media Lab and MassLive.

Corn Brights! Bright is right—they look like what packing peanuts would be if you threw them in an edible dye or a freeze-dried version of those little banana candies you get for 25 cents in a vending machine outside your hometown mall. In the bag, they are described as “a medley of texture, flavor, and colors; crunchy and colorful, sugar-coated vanilla-flavored corn puffs that will satisfy any sweet tooth,” which is beautifully written in regard to this product. The taste and flavor, however, are as dull as their description.

The bag is packed to the brim with colorful, half-moon-shaped bits of puffed corn. With a triad of colors ranging from dull yellow to bright pink and lime green, you are hopeful for different flavors you could combine or search for, like a rye chip in a bag of Chex Mix. But soon, you'll realize you set your hopes too high for this. These are the snack personification of everything your mom wouldn't let you eat when you were in your formative years. Probably because she read the warning box on the back of the bag, which clearly states that, “consuming this product can expose you to chemicals including acrylamide” a chemical recognized as a carcinogen by the state of California. Yikes.

The worst part about it is that these corn snacks are really not that bad. They taste like if the cereal Corn Pops came out with a vanilla-flavored version. The smell is chemical, taking me back to a few summers ago working at a candle factory, with the vanilla scent sticking to my clothes and accompanying me on the ride home. The packaging is the biggest downfall, in my opinion. The bright green, yellow, and pink bag with a big, goofy font seems like the last snack left at a high school football game concession stand that has been there for the past three generations. Overall, these are nothing more than mediocre.

