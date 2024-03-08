NEPM Media Lab's partnership with MassLive

-
Fire House Hot Dogs is most famously known for their variety of different hot dogs and toppings heavily inspired by baseball and Latino culture.
Michael Pabón, 29, created a non-profit organization to support students in Springfield. The GiveBack Group strives to support students in removing those distractions and allows them to pursue their educational prowess.
When everything you do gets posted on social media and you might feel as though everyone is judging you, it can be hard to put yourself out there to reach for your goals.
Fire House Hot Dogs’ meatball sub is a no-doubt home run with plenty of flavor. Eric Maldonado has taken that passion for sports and combined it with food.
During the COVID19 pandemic, many local businesses and restaurants were affected due to the lockdown. Delmarina Lopez shares her thoughts on this topic.
As the world adapts and changes, journalism is also changing with it. Nirvani Willliams gave insight on how her career has changed.
