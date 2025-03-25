© 2025 New England Public Media

Ejay Velez (left) interviews Michael Pabón during his visit to NEPM.
NEPM Media Lab News
These stories were written by high school students participating in NEPM's Media Lab, in partnership with MassLive.

Nothing else to snack on? Try Twix covered popcorn. Or maybe not...

By NEPM Media Lab
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT
Twix Popcorn as seen during snack testing at NEPM Media Lab
Ismary Santiago
Twix Popcorn as seen during snack testing at NEPM Media Lab

Eliana Rosa, Youth Media Producer for NEPM Media Lab shares her food review in a collaboration between NEPM Media Lab and MassLive.

I never heard of Twix covered popcorn, but in 2020 Candy Pop released it and in 2025 I tried it for the first time. My first thought when I opened the bag and tried the popcorn was that it was pretty plain.

The fact that it was Twix covered although it didn't taste like Twix really. You’d probably have to eat a handful for it to taste close enough to it. It smelled like Kit Kats, not necessarily Twix and those are two different candies. I enjoy eating movie theater popcorn and both of these had the same effect of matching the crunch. The caramel and chocolate drizzle added great texture to the popcorn. Usually, we think of popcorn as salty, the drizzle makes it more sweet. Its initial taste was popcorn and then the after taste was more caramel and chocolate. It tastes like someone put caramel and chocolate on popcorn and called it Twix.

Overall the Candy Pop Twix popcorn wasn’t too bad but I’d leave it to the shelves. I think they could’ve done better by maybe putting the cookie part of Twix sprinkled on it. I wouldn't have these as one of my normal snacks.
NEPM Media Lab
Youth Media Producers are young people from Western Massachusetts who are learning the skills of multimedia. Through the applications of Video, Audio and Written Journalism production they share stories about themselves and community members within the 413.
See stories by NEPM Media Lab
