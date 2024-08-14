Anti-war organizers push DNC delegates to back ceasefire, arms embargo against Israel

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention next week, a coalition of anti-war organizations is calling on Massachusetts delegates to make a key change to the party's platform: a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo against Israel.

The group Not Another Bomb, which held a virtual press conference Tuesday, is circulating a petition among the state’s delegates. The document also calls for a meeting between the presumptive presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala, Harris and elected leadership of the "uncommitted delegation" – delegates representing people nationwide who cast protest votes in the Democratic primary over President Joe Biden’s support for Israel and its war in Gaza.

“A majority of Americans, since about March, oppose additional military aid to Israel, but our elected officials keep sending bombs,” said Lara Jirmanus, a member of Massachusetts’ Vote no Preference coalition who hosted Tuesday’s press conference. “Israel is by far the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. aid and we also provide 70% of all Israel’s weapons.”

During the press conference, presenters described the death and destruction in Gaza and the U.S. role in supporting Israel during the conflict. In addition to the tens of thousands of dead, Boston-based doctor Karameh Hawash-Kuemmerle said Israel’s invasion of Gaza has created a public health disaster that’s only getting worse.

“Gaza, right now – per the United Nations – is the graveyard of children,” Hawash-Kuemmerle said. “It has the highest number of amputated children in the world. Every day, there is at least five to 10 children who have amputated limbs … because of these weapons we are paying to send.”

Organizers said at least two Massachusetts delegates have signed their petition so far. David Seaton, a Tufts University student, is one of them.

“[Before dropping out last month] Biden was going to lose this election in part because of a lack of youth support over this issue,” he said. “Now, our party has at least an opportunity to win some of these young voters back.”

Some western Massachusetts delegates, however, said they are not planning to sign the petition.

"I really would urge people to not let this issue interfere with our efforts to establish unity and motivate people to get out there and elect Kamala Harris and [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz," Dalton's Michele Marantz said.

Those sentiments were echoed by Springfield’s Bruce Adams, another of the state’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

“I’d love to see a ceasefire, but I stand with Israel,” Adams said. “We need to stop this whole thing, but I don’t see the petition going any further.”

Another delegate, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, said she's on board with pushing for a permanent ceasefire and a return of hostages to be part of the Democratic Party platform. But she doesn't support the whole petition.

“The ceasefire has to happen,” she said. “But I am not ready on that petition … to say ‘arms embargo against Israel.’ That's not something I would advocate for at this time.”