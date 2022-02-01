Jazz Beat 57 - Billy Boy Arnold Part One

For Jazz Beat 57 and 58, Tom Reney spoke with Billy Boy Arnold about his autobiography, THE BLUES DREAM OF BILLY BOY ARNOLD (written with Kim Field). Born in 1935 and one of the few surviving bluesmen of the golden age of Chicago Blues, Arnold recounts his youthful fascination with John Lee “Sonny Boy” Williamson, and the ebb and flow of his long career as a singer and harmonica player. In both the book and his conversation with Tom, he offers keen, good-humored insights about Little Walter, Bo Diddley, Otis Rush, Elmore James, and Paul Butterfield; his experiences recording for Chess and Vee-Jay Records; and the career revival he’s enjoyed since Eric Clapton and others began covering his songs. The interview is interspersed with classic Chicago blues by Arnold and his colleagues.