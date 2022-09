For Jazz Beat episode 59, Tom Reney spoke with the renowned jazz critic and biographer Gary Giddins about Sonny Rollins. The interview was conducted in 2010, before Rollins received the MacDowell Medal from the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Giddins chaired the committee that voted to honor Rollins, the only jazz artist to receive the medal which has been awarded annually since 1960.