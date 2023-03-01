© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sunny words and abolition

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published March 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sunny War Busking
courtesy of the artist
/
@sunnywarmusic on instagram

It's the first day of Women's History Month!

(and our first week anniversary, woo!)

We talk with up-and-coming folk-punk artist Sunny War about all the cool things in their latest album "Anarchist Gospel," and the realities of large tour schedules in anticipation of her being here as part of the Back Porch Festival this weekend.

Then professor Lydia Moland delved into the interesting history of another Lydia, abolitionist Lydia Maria Child including her connection to Florence. We talk to her about her recent book on the subject.

And our own wordster, Emily Brewster, the word nerd, takes us on a tour of the Merriam-Webster headquarters in Springfield and shows us where the truly huge dictionaries live.

Plus we read some of your notes about your snow days, which were delightful!

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICHISTORYBOOKSARTS & CULTURE
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte