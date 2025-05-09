May 8th: Greylock WORKS
There are a lot of old mill buildings in western Mass., and a lot of those old factories are finding new lives and new industries to fill their halls.
Frankly, there’s so much to find in these spaces that we spend our whole day in one in North Adams, Greylock WORKS.
We chat with designer and architect Salvatore Perry about his and co-founder Karla Rothstein's vision to bring function, community and utility together in the many-purposed space, while exploring some of those spaces ourselves.
We talk with one of the artists creating in the space, Julia Dixon, walk through the barrels of the Berkshire Cider Project with Kat Hand and Matt Brogan and stretch out in the newly expanded studios of Greylock Yoga with owner Nicole Rizzo. Plus we gush about the goodness and connections food brings with chef, artist and farmer Tu Le at his restaurant State.