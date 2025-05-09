© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 8th: Greylock WORKS

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 9, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
1 of 8  — Greylock WORKS building 4-30-25.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
2 of 8  — PXL_20250430_160151341.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
3 of 8  — PXL_20250430_165800006.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
4 of 8  — PXL_20250430_164440714.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
5 of 8  — PXL_20250430_164657335.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
6 of 8  — PXL_20250430_171333255.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
7 of 8  — PXL_20250430_172851256.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
8 of 8  — Tu Le of STATE Food+Drink 4-30-25.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Greylock WORKS in North Adams.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

There are a lot of old mill buildings in western Mass., and a lot of those old factories are finding new lives and new industries to fill their halls.

Frankly, there’s so much to find in these spaces that we spend our whole day in one in North Adams, Greylock WORKS.

We chat with designer and architect Salvatore Perry about his and co-founder Karla Rothstein's vision to bring function, community and utility together in the many-purposed space, while exploring some of those spaces ourselves.

We talk with one of the artists creating in the space, Julia Dixon, walk through the barrels of the Berkshire Cider Project with Kat Hand and Matt Brogan and stretch out in the newly expanded studios of Greylock Yoga with owner Nicole Rizzo. Plus we gush about the goodness and connections food brings with chef, artist and farmer Tu Le at his restaurant State.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSVISUAL ARTSFOODWINE & SPIRITSHEALTHHOUSINGBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith