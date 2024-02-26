© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 31, 2024: Relocation Tactics

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 26, 2024 at 1:45 PM EST
Essentially closed since March 2020, the Iron Horse Music Hall on Center Street in Northampton, Mass., will reopen in the coming months under new ownership. Eric Suher sold the business and its liquor license to the Parlor Room. The purchase is scheduled to be final in late October 2023.
The entryway to the Iron Horse Music Hall at 20 Center Street in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Ellery Berenger / NEPM
Monte Belmonte, Kaliis Smith, and digital content creator Zul Manzi are together in the studio.
Monte Belmonte, Kaliis Smith, and digital content creator Zul Manzi are together in the studio.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Today is all about moving around.

At last night’s license commission meeting in Northampton, a major property owner, Eric Suher, lost two liquor licenses after failing to obtain the state certificate necessary to sell them to the new owners of the Iron Horse Music Hall and Gombo, even after Suher was granted a continuance. We invite NEPM’s Jill Kaufman and Natasha Yakovlev, chair of Northampton's license commission, to talk more about the recent history surrounding this debacle and what this could mean for the town’s nightlife scene.

We bring in Zul Manzi, an award-winning content creator born and raised in Springfield, to talk about his original series, “The Matumbilas.” The animated show focuses on a Tanzanian family living in middle class America, and the different experiences had by immigrant parents and their second generation children. Manzi talks to us about how the inspiration for the show comes from his own Tanzanian community in New England. You can catch the screening of "The Matubilas” at Westfield State Universty at 4 p.m. tomorrow.

We also chat with resident word nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster, about the history of the apostrophe, and why the historical evolution of this punctuation mark can introduce some frustrations.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
