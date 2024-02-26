Jan. 31, 2024: Relocation Tactics

Today is all about moving around.

At last night’s license commission meeting in Northampton, a major property owner, Eric Suher, lost two liquor licenses after failing to obtain the state certificate necessary to sell them to the new owners of the Iron Horse Music Hall and Gombo, even after Suher was granted a continuance. We invite NEPM’s Jill Kaufman and Natasha Yakovlev, chair of Northampton's license commission, to talk more about the recent history surrounding this debacle and what this could mean for the town’s nightlife scene.

We bring in Zul Manzi, an award-winning content creator born and raised in Springfield, to talk about his original series, “The Matumbilas.” The animated show focuses on a Tanzanian family living in middle class America, and the different experiences had by immigrant parents and their second generation children. Manzi talks to us about how the inspiration for the show comes from his own Tanzanian community in New England. You can catch the screening of "The Matubilas” at Westfield State Universty at 4 p.m. tomorrow.

We also chat with resident word nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster, about the history of the apostrophe, and why the historical evolution of this punctuation mark can introduce some frustrations.