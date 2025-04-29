© 2025 New England Public Media

April 28, 2025: Double rainbow life possibilities

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 29, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talk with Hampshire Pride organizers Clay Pearson and River Matos about what’s in store for the community this year and what they’ve learned in their three years at the helm.
The Fabulous 413 talk with Hampshire Pride organizers Clay Pearson and River Matos about what’s in store for the community this year and what they’ve learned in their three years at the helm.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today is all rainbows, double rainbows in fact!

We start with Hampshire Pride, marching in Northampton this Saturday, May 3. They’re the first and longest running pride event in the area, which means its events and leadership have seen a lot of evolution. We chat with organizers Clay Pearson and River Matos about what’s in store for the community this year and what they’ve learned in their three years at the helm.

And, the valley-based Rainbow Players are celebrating 25 years of creating devised improvisational works firmly grounded in social justice and disability advocacy. We talk with the program’s artistic director and founder, Ezzell Floraniña, and company members Wole Abiodun and Jay Lithgow about their work, the development of related non-profit ETTA International, the upcoming gala, fashion show and other events to benefit their work.

Hampshire Pride
Rainbow Players
Possible life with Mr. Universe

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE LGBTQIA+ THEATER Mr. Universe COMMUNITY ACTION ACCESSIBILITY RIGHTS
